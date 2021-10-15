Stock markets to remain closed today, MCX, NCDEX open for evening session; check for details

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on account of Dussehra festivities. There will be no action in Equity, Derivate and SLB segments on Friday, according to the official BSE website.

The currencies market are shut today.

Commodities market will be closed for the morning session from 9 AM to 6 PM but will remain open for the evening session from 5 PM.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 AM and 5 PM and will resume operations from 5 PM till 9 PM.

The stock markets will remain closed on October 16 (Saturday) and October 17 (Sunday). It will reopen on October 18 (Monday).

On Thursday (October 14), the Indian benchmark Indices rose for the sixth consecutive session and closed at record high levels today.

At close, the Sensex was up 568.90 points or 0.94 percent at 61,305.95, and the Nifty was up 176.70 points or 0.97 percentat 18,338.50. About 1,596 shares have advanced, 1,541 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Wipro, Grasim, ITC and HDFC Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and TCS.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:28 AM IST