Stock markets surge post-US Fed hike: Sensex up over 1,000 points, Nifty inches towards 17,300

The benchmark indices are on a roll. Equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by nearly 2 per cent on Thursday led by a strong buying support in infra and financial stocks.

At 1.22 PM, the Sensex was up 1,084.20 points or 1.91 percent at 57,900.85. The Nifty was up 311.85 points or 1.84 percent at 17,287.20.

The US Fed rate hike of 25 basis points at its latest meeting and signs of some progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine supported investors' sentiment globally.



"The economy is very strong, and against the backdrop of an extremely tight labor market and high inflation, the Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters after the policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The Fed's monetary policy actions have been guided by our mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people. Our policy has been adapting to the evolving economic environment, and it will continue to do so."



"The Fed raising rates by 25 basis points was on lines of market expectations," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, IANS said.



"FPIs turning buyers after a long time and softness in crude will support the (Indian) market. There is upward potential in financials, particularly in high quality private banks in which FPIs were sustained sellers."

Shares nudge higher in Europe after Fed hikes rate

European stocks edged higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after a widely anticipated US interest rate hike, while lingering optimism about Russia-Ukraine peace talks aided sentiment further, Reuters said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 percent by 0819 GMT, on course to erase all of its losses in March. Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday as investors took in stride the long expected start of a U.S. monetary tightening. The Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter point, as expected, and telegraphed equivalent hikes at every meeting for the remainder of this year.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:30 PM IST