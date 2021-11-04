e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:08 AM IST

Stock markets special session during Diwali; Muhurat trading, other details check here

FPJ Web Desk
On the occasion of Diwali, the stock markets --BSE and NSE--will open for one hour for special Muhurat Trading session to mark the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu New Year. It is an auspicious occasion when the traditional business community open their books of account.

The Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 PM and end at 7:15 PM on Thursday, November 4.

  • Pre Open: 6:00 PM-6:15 PM

  • Normal Market: 6:15 PM-7:15 PM

  • Closing Session: 7:25 PM-7:35 PM

  • F&O, Currency (CDS), MCX: 6:15 PM-7:15 PM

The special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang as it marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:08 AM IST
