Stock markets shut today: BSE, NSE closed on account of Republic Day

The stock markets--the BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty and other markets will be closed today. Trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will remain suspended today. There will be no action in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment as well.

The markets will resume trading on Thursday, January 27.

On Tuesday, January 26, the benchmark index closed on a green note after a five consecutive losing streak of almost 1,300 points and managed to close the session above 17,000 marks. Bank Nifty showed much more strength than Nifty 50 and closed the session at 37,706.75 level with a gain of 759 points.

At close, the Sensex was up 366.64 points or 0.64 percent at 57,858.15. The broader Nifty was up 128.90 points or 0.75 percent at 17,278.00. About 1,935 shares have advanced, 1,330 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

On the sectoral front, all the major indexes ended in green except Nifty IT while Nifty Media, and Auto were the top gainers. Stocks like Maruti, Axis Bank, SBIN, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Wipro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and Tech Mahindra were prime laggards.

Asian markets get off to cautious start

Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed's meeting late in the day and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy, Reuters said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japn was up 0.26 percent early on Wednesday, but the index has skidded 2.4 percent this year, and is testing mid-December's one-year low.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to hover around its lowest level since December 2020. The Fed is due to update its policy plan later on Wednesday, likely fleshing out timing for expected rate hikes and shrinking its massive balance sheet.

US stocks end lower

Wall Street ended the day lower on Tuesday after another tumultuous day of trading while oil jumped more than 2 percent as geopolitical tensions and Wednesday's Federal Reserve update occupied investor focus, Reuters said.

All three major US stock indices experienced a repeat of Monday's bumpy trading.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.22 percent to 4,356.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.28 percent.

Dollar index at two-week high

The US dollar reached a two-week high earlier Wednesday against other currencies as investors flocked to the safe haven. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 percent.

Crude prices up

Concerns about potential conflict in eastern Europe also drove oil prices higher, as concerns supplies could become tight drove the commodity up over 2 percent, Reuters said. Brent futures rose $1.93, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $88.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.29, or 2.8 percent, to settle at $85.60.

(With additional inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:01 AM IST