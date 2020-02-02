‘Stock market's reaction on Budget surprising’: Niti Aayog

"So my own thought was that market expected so called big bang reforms and by big bang reforms, normally everybody understands in India, a huge impetus for consumption. And I think the best example of that was in 2008 Budget which preceded the Lehman Brothers crisis," he said.

Pointing out that the UPA-1 gave lot of sops in 2008 Budget because elections were due, Kumar said it had resulted in ballooning of the fiscal deficit to 6% in 2009 from 2.5%.

"If the market had expected that kind of consumption boost without any regard to fiscal discipline, it was not possible," he said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very clear that Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) target should not be breached.

"Therefore, if you notice, we used 0.5% escape clause (under FRBM) and remained within that," Kumar stressed.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman said the Budget has given a big boost to the investment.

"Many steps are announced to improve the investment sentiments.. both foreign and domestic," he said.

Asked if it is still possible to achieve USD 5 trillion target by 2024-25, the eminent economist said it is not an unreal goal and will be achieved.

"In the next 5 years, there is no reason to believe that you can't achieve that unless rupee depreciates out of the blue etc. If you do 6-6.5% (growth) now(2020-21), and jump up to 7-8% (growth) in remaining four years, you will achieve that, that's not an unreal target," he said.

Moreover, Kumar said, the Prime Minister has mentioned it as a inspirational target, more to drive the people together.

"And I think, we should keep that intact. Any revision will only create massive discouragement, and not push the people, especially in government to go towards that," the Niti Aayog vice chairman observed.

On the finance minister's decision to increase customs duty on certain products, Kumar said he was always a votary of trade liberalisation.

"I hope ...it (hike of custom duty on certain products) is a temporary measure to provide relief to Indian industry which is feeling very threatened with the Chinese imports, and hopefully enough will be done by the industry and the government to give them kind of competitiveness so that they will be able to stand up against (Chinese) imports without the support," he said.

Kumar further said that trade restriction "does not work quite often, it boomerangs, the shorter it stays the better it is".

On the criticism that the government has not done anything for job creation in the Budget, he said that all investment enhancing measures announced will lead to employment.