Stock markets rally in noon trade: Sensex cruises over 1,180 points, Nifty above 16,600

The benchmark indices surged at noon trade on the bourses. The BSE Sensex soared 1,180 points on positive cues from the global equities even though tensions continue to escalate in the Russia-Ukraine region.

At 1.50 PM, the Sensex was 1,186.35 points or 2.18 percent up at 55,716.26. The Nifty50 was up 385.35 points or 2.37 percent at 16,633.30.

A day after crashing by over 2,700 points, the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note at 55,321.72 points on Friday. It surged to a high of 56,183.70 points in the morning trade, which is 1,653.79 points higher from its previous day's close at 54,529.91 points. At 12.45 pm, the Sensex was trading 1,305.57 points or 2.39 per cent higher at 55,835.48 points.

The index has witnessed a smart recovery after Thursday's slump. The Sensex had crashed 2702.15 points or 4.72 per cent on Thursday after Russian military operations against Ukraine.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange, which had dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent on Thursday, was trading 413.20 points or 2.54 per cent higher at 16,661.15 points at around 13.12 pm on Friday.

The Nifty opened with good gains at 16,515.65 points and surged to a high of 16,748.80 points in the morning trade against its previous day's close at 16,247.95 points.

Tata Steel soared 6.69 percent to Rs 1146.85. IndusInd Bank surged 5.59 percent to Rs 924.75. Bajaj Finance surged 4.82 percent to Rs 6945.75. Axis Bank jumped 4.36 percent to Rs 762.50.

Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex was trading in the red. Hindustan Unilever was trading 0.02 per cent down at Rs 2,170.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:55 PM IST