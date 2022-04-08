Stock markets open positive: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty around 17,700 ahead of RBI policy announcement today

The stock markets opened on a positive note on April 8. The benchmark indices opened higher against yesterday's closing at the opening bell.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 219.99 points or 0.37 percent at 59254.94. The Nifty was up 76.60 points or 0.43 percent at 17,716.10. About 1,677 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

Among top gainers on the Nifty were Coal India, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, IOC and UltraTech Cement. The top laggards were HDFC, Cipla, M&M, Nestle and HDFC Bank.

There was heavy selling pressure on stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical which slumped 0.97 percent to Rs 921.30. HDFC Bank fell 0.85 percent to Rs 1,504. Reliance surged 0.90 per cent to Rs 2,594.80. Tata Steel, Wipro, and Titan were among the major Sensex gainers.

On April 7, the benchmark indices closed lower for the third straight day. The Sensex was down 575.46 points or 0.97 percent at 59,034.95 against its previous day's close at 59,610.41 points.. The broader Nifty was down 168.20 points or 0.94 percent at 17,639.50.

Asian stocks steady

Asian stocks and US equity futures were steady Friday in cautious trading as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive policy tightening and monitored China’s COVID lockdowns. Shanghai reported more than 20,000 daily COVID cases and the city’s lockdown threatens to become one of President Xi Jinping’s biggest crises.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady in morning trade and down about 1.5 percent for the week so far. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Friday to head for a weekly loss of nearly 3 percent. A late rally had lifted Wall Street indexes modestly, but they are also all down for the week led by a 2.5 percent loss for the rates-sensitive Nasdaq. US futures were flat.

US stocks close higher

USstocks clawed back earlier losses to end higher Thursday, limiting declines to two days, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans, while yields on longer dated Treasuries rose.

The US 10 year yield was back on the rise Thursday at 2.654 percent, its highest yield since March 6, 2019.

Crude futures steady

Brent crude futures were steady at $100.56 per barrel and US crude futures held at $96.17. There were also some brighter spots, with Australia's bank-and-miner heavy equity market hanging in for a steady week and European futures and FTSE futures posting gains of about 0.8 percent on Friday.

On Thursday, crude oil settled on a weaker note in the international markets as WTI crude settled at $96.62 per barrel and Brent settled at $100.58 per barrel. Domestic markets were settled on a weaker note at Rs7,250 per barrel, down by 1.99 percent. Oil settled lower on adding to weekly losses on uncertainty that the euro zone will be able to effectively sanction Russian energy exports and after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves. India, the world's third largest oil importer, said on Thursday it was examining ways to support decisions by the International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries to release crude from their national inventories to calm rising global prices.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile to negative in today’s session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves. Crude oil is having support at $92.40-$90.80 and resistance is at $98.20–100.50, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs 7,050-6,860; while resistance is at Rs 7,440–7,610".

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Wednesday's level of Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi.

First Monetory policy in new financial year to be announced today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 8, after a two-day review amid concern over inflation that is quickening on the back of higher crude oil and other commodity prices.

Pharma industry to grow 8-10% in FY22: ICRA

Revenues for ICRA’s sample set of 21 Indian pharmaceutical companies is estimated to grow at 8-10 percent in FY2022; and moderate to 6-8 percent in FY2023, partly attributable to the high base of FY2022. The operating profit margin for the sample set stood at 21.7 percent in Q3 FY2022 and 23.2 percent in 9M FY2022, in line with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, headwinds related to pricing pressures and rising raw material costs will result in some contraction in margin for the sample set to 22.5 percent in FY2022 and further to pre-COVID levels of 21-22 percent in FY2023, though the same will remain healthy. The extent of impact on margins will differ from company to company depending on the product portfolio, revenue share from the US market and new product launches.

Indian economy in good shape: Bimal Jalan

The Indian economy is in good shape as the country's GDP growth rate and foreign exchange reserve are high, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said on Thursday. Notwithstanding economic uncertainties triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war that is also impacting the global supply chain, Jalan said it is not going to affect India's economic performance.

India's current macroeconomic situation is quite positive in the sense that the rate of growth is high. India's foreign exchange reserve is also very high,'' he told PTI in an interview.''India (Indian economy) is in good shape,'' Jalan added.

Bullion outlook

On Thursday, Gold prices moved higher but continued to face headwinds as the dollar broke out to a fresh 2022 high. Since gold prices are quoted in dollars, the gain in the currency weighs on the yellow metal. Due to weakness in the rupee domestic markets were also settled on a positive note.

Stronger than expected jobless claims lifted Treasury yields. The 10-year yield broke out to fresh highs following the Labour Department’s report on US initial jobless claims data. Initial jobless claims fell to 166,000, well below expectations of 200,000. Once inflation starts to heat up again, which I think it will, it is going to work in favour (of gold), even in the face of the aggressive Fed monetary policy. Inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine create bullish market sentiment for the safe-haven asset class, specifically gold. In contrast, reactions to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, which includes a series of rate hikes and runoff of their balance sheet assets, lead to bearish market sentiment in bullion.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, Gold has support at $1912-1900, while resistance at $1939-1948. Silver has support at $24.20- 23.90, while resistance is at $24.72-24.98. In INR terms gold has support at Rs51,550–51,360, while resistance is at Rs52,050–52,240. Silver has support at Rs66,210- 65,820 while resistance is at Rs67,190–67550.

USD-INR

USDINR 27April futures contract hold its support level of 75.90 and recovered again. USDINR seen supported amid increasing expectations the Fed will tighten monetary policy faster to fight rising inflation. On the daily technical chart, a pair crossed its resistance level of 76.10 again. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that a pair holds its crucial support level of 75.90 and recovered again. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, looking at the technical set-up, if a pair cross and sustain above 76.10; could show further strength towards 76.35-76.55 in the upcoming sessions. RBI Credit Policy announcement today will be give clear direction to USDINR. Kalantri suggested closely watching the level of 76.10 in today’s session for taking any positions in the pair.

