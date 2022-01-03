Stock markets open positive in New Year; Sensex above 58,500, Nifty regains 17,400

The benchmark indices opened on a positive note in the trading session in the New Year.

At 09:17 AM, the Sensex was up 300.47 points or 0.52 percent at 58,554.29. The broader Nifty was up 95.50 points or 0.55 percent at 17,449.50. About 1,915 shares have advanced, 436 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

At the opening bell, the early gainers were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and Shree Cements. M&M, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and BPCL were among the losers.

Nifty ended almost flat on December 30 after a range bound F&O expiry day. At close, Nifty was down 0.06 percent or 9.6 points at 17,204. In the process Nifty closed within a 20 point range over the past three sessions.

Nifty seems to have run into a resistance over the last two days after the recent run up. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the negative. Nifty continues to remain in the 17,286-17,112 band with a mildly upward bias.

Asia Pacific stocks up

Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, potentially boosted by better-than-expected Chinese data and a rally in U.S.-listed Chinese equities. However, a majority of markets were shut due to the New Year holidays.

Stocks to watch out

Auto stocks will be in focus today, as they will react to monthly sales data released over the weekend.

US stocks close low

US stock indexes closed lower Thursday, halting a multisession win streak for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, which both touched intraday records before a drift higher faded in the second-to-last session of 2021.

The Dow finished lower for the first time in seven sessions, halting its longest streak of gains in 11 months, as bullishness on Wall Street took a pause, despite a report showing that labor shortages and demand for workers are overshadowing concerns about Omicron at the moment.

New jobless claims at 52-year low in US

US Labor Department data show that 198,000 applied for unemployment benefits during the week ended December 25, leaving new jobless claims around a 52-year low amid the spread of omicron. A recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs; this is a positive sign for the economy.

Chicago PMI rose to 63.1 in December up from 61.8 last month.

China factory activity up in December

China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, amid disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the broader economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in November. Activity in China's overall services sector grew at a slightly faster pace in December, rising to 52.7 from November's 52.3. China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 52.2, unchanged from November.

Oil prices up

Brent crude added 67 cents, or 0.86%, to $78.45 a barrel, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 77 cents, or 1.02 percent a barrel., to $75.98 a barrel, Reuters said.

Gold steady

Gold prices held steady on Monday as higher US Treasury yields offset safe-haven buying sentiment due to an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections globally.

(With additional inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:33 AM IST