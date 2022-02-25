Stock markets open positive despite Russia-Ukraine conflict; Sensex up over 930 points, Nifty nearing 16,600

The benchmark indices opened higher on the bourses in keeping with positive global cues. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 963.28 points or 1.77 percent at 55,493.19. The broader Nifty was up 289.80 points or 1.78 percent at 16,537.80. About 1,544 shares have advanced, 611 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

Nifty stocks opened higher. Tata Motors (3.95 percent), UPL (3.91 percent), IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Adani Ports (3 percent), Bajaj Finserv (3.56 percent) were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries and Nestle and Cipla.

Nifty logged its second worst day since March 2020 on February 24, due to the escalation of geopolitical crisis in Ukraine. At close, Nifty was down 4.78 percent or 815.7 points at 16247.9, falling for the seventh consecutive session. In the process, Nifty was the worst performing index in the Asian region.

Advance decline ratio has plunged to the lowest since March 12, 2020. Nifty may have made a short-term bottom on Thursday. However the repercussion of these actions in terms of impact on commodity prices, including crude, supply disruptions and the sanctions that can be levied by the western nations remains uncertain, said Jasani. Depending on how this plays out, we may see a next leg down or double bottom after a brief recovery. In the near term however Nifty could take support at 15,880-15,952 band while 16,410 and then 16,687 could offer resistance, he added.

Asian stocks up

Asian stocks climbed Friday, crude oil rose as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. This rise was aided by the technology sector as well as China, where the central bank boosted liquidity and as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a massive comeback on Wall Street overnight.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.53 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16 percent. Australian shares added 0.3 percent, driven by a rebound in tech stocks. Investors rediscovered their risk appetite overnight after some initial sharp losses, with major US indices posting gains on Wall Street on Thursday, lead by tech stocks.

However, US share futures slipped in early Asian trade, with S&P500 e-mini futures losing 0.61 percent and Nasdaq futures down 0.92 percent. Analysts worry any rallies might be fleeting.

US stocks close higher

US stocks roared back late Thursday, reversing their plummet in morning action after Russia launched a full invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden responded with a new round of sanctions against Moscow including Russian banks, the country’s elites and its largest state-owned enterprises.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.6 per cent at the start of trading before erasing the drop and flipping to a gain of 1.5 percent. The heaviest losses hit stocks in Europe after officials called Russia's nearby moves a ''brutal act of war,'' with the German DAX down 4 percent, Reuters said.

Market participants, however, may have taken solace in the fact that Biden hasn’t yet booted Russia out of the SWIFT payment network. SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a payments-related messaging service that helps banks world-wide execute financial transactions. Although such a move may come, keeping Russia in the Swift network may avoid hurting other members of the network which could have hurt some economies in Europe.

Crude soars, stokes fears of stagflation

The surge in prices for oil and other commodities were seen stoking fears of stagflation — a combination of persistent inflation and slowing economic growth. That could potentially complicate the path for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to begin lifting interest rates as early as next month.

Oil prices, which jumped when the Russian invasion began on Thursday before falling back, rose again on Friday on worries about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 2 percent at $101.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose to $94.46, although both benchmarks were off their highs. Spot gold, however, fell 0.4 percent to $1,910.96 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest level since September 2020 at $1,973.96 as investors sought safe haven.

NYMEX crude traded over 2 percent higher near $95/bbl but well off the 2014 highs set yesterday. Crude oil came off the highs as US and other western countries have so far refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas sector, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. Adding pressure to price is bigger than expected increase in US crude oil stocks, prospect of Iran’s nuclear deal and US willingness to release more stocks from reserves to keep market supplied. Crude may remain volatile as market players assess Russia-Ukraine development however supply risks may keep prices supported.

Outlook on gold

COMEX gold traded modestly lower near $1915/oz retreating further from September 2020 highs set in previous session. Gold has come off the highs as risk sentiment stabilized as market players assessed impact of sanctions by US and other western countries in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. Retreat in crude oil and other commodity prices from recent highs also eased gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold has come off the highs however with prospect of increased tensions between Russia and world leaders, risk sentiment may remain weak and this may keep gold supported.

Anand Subramanian arrested in co-location case

Anand Subramanian, former advisor to ex- MD of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna, has been arrested by the CBI late last night from Chennai in connection with stock market manipulation case.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has charged former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

India's total FDI inflow of $60.3 bn in April-Dec 2021 down 10.6%

India received total foreign direct investment of $60.3 billion during April to December 2021 which is 10.6 percent lower compared to the $67.5 billion of FDI received in the same period of 2020-21, according to a government's data.

Equity inflow through FDI during April to December period of 2021-22 is $43.1 billion which is 16 per cent lesser than the $51.4 billion received in FY 2020-21, latest official data shows, even as the government continued to put in place an enabling and investor-friendly FDI policy and remove policy bottlenecks that have been hindering the investment inflows into the country.

Euro struggles

The euro was struggling to recover from its plunge the previous day in early Asia trading on Friday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit the common European currency and sent investors scrambling to the safety of the dollar, yen and Swiss franc.

Russia's rouble also tumbled overnight, falling to a record low of 89.986 per dollar, before recovering a little. The euro was last at $1.1196 having touched as low as $1.1106 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020, plunging from the $1.13045 at which it had finished on Wednesday.

Sterling and the risk-friendly Australian dollar also were hammered while the US dollar in turn lost ground on the yen and Swiss franc. As a result, the dollar index rose as high as 97.740, its highest since June 2020. It was last at 96.990.

(With inputs from Reuters)

