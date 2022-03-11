Stock markets open negative: Sensex declines 293 points, Nifty above 16,500

The stock markets opened negative in keeping with largely negative Asian markets today and mildly lower US markets on Thursday.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was down 293.52 points or 0.53 percent at 55.170.87. The broader Nifty was down 86.40 points or 0.52 percent at 16,508.50. About 1,070 shares have advanced, 838 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

Among early losers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and HUL. Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco, BPCL and Britannia Industries were major gainers on the Nifty,

Goldman Sachs to cease operations in Russia

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Goldman Sachs Group Inc declared that it will cease operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to do so. After reaching multi-year and record highs, commodity prices, particularly oil and industrial metals, have begun to fall, which may assist to calm market sentiment in the coming days. As a result of the BJP's triumph, the market gained confidence. However, with the ECB and US Federal Reserve meetings coming up in the coming days, caution is advised.

Asian equities fall

Equities in Asia fell Friday as the fastest US inflation in 40 years drove Treasury yields higher and raised expectations for steeper interest-rate hikes.

In morning trade in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.7 percent, as a retreat on Wall Street spilled over on many of the region's country benchmarks, which turned deeply red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 3.5 percent, with the shares of Yum China and four other firms taking a beating after the companies were embroiled in an auditing dispute between Beijing and Washington, Reuters said.

The sell-off in Chinese shares came even as the country's securities regulator said on Friday it was confident it will reach an agreement with US counterparts on securities supervision. Outside Hong Kong, the losses in Chinese shares were smaller, with the country's blue-chip index down 1.3 percent. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei lost 2.4 percent, while South Korean shares shed 1.0 percent and Australian shares dropped 0.9 percent.

US stocks close lower

US stock indexes closed lower Thursday, but off the day’s worst levels, as bond yields rose in the wake of higher US consumer price inflation, a hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank, and stalled Russia-Ukraine negotiations. However, energy and grain prices slipped back further after surging in the wake of supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and E.U. and U.S. sanctions on Russia in the past week.

US February consumer prices rose to 7.9 percent, a 40-year high, with some seeing more inflation to come due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 1.995 percent,.

High-level negotiation in Turkey between Russia-Ukraine

High-level negotiations in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers earlier on Thursday failed to make progress as Russian forces continued to lay seige to major Ukraine cities, including a deadly attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged

European Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged, but announced plans to speed up its asset-purchasing program exit, as it described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “watershed moment.” The European Central Bank plans to end asset purchases in the third quarter. Policymakers were already pushing for a quicker exit from its asset purchases, opening the way for an interest rate hike late this year.

Shares of US listed Chinese stocks tumble

Shares of many US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Commission put out an update about foreign companies using accounting firms or branches that cannot be adequately inspected. Companies that are noncompliant with the rule for three years can be delisted from US exchanges. SEC has identified five US-listed ADRs of Chinese companies (Yum China, BeiGene, Zai Lab, ACM Research and HUTCHMED) for failing to adhere to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA).

Gold, silver prices gain

On Thursday, Gold and silver prices gained amid lack of progress on Russia-Ukraine de-escalation talks and rising inflation in the United States. Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks failed on Thursday and supported safe-haven buying of precious metals. Investors also watched the US February month inflation data. It was as per expectations but yearly inflation rose to 7.9 percent its highest levels since January 1982. The ECB left its interest rates unchanged despite higher inflation and supported precious metals while US unemployment claims also rose.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "Today, gold has support at $1986-1970, while resistance at $2020-2032 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.82- 25.52, while resistance is at $26.48-27.00 per troy ounce. In INR terms gold has support at Rs52,721–52,210, while resistance is at Rs53,640–54,000. Silver has support at Rs69,480- 68,650 while resistance is at Rs71,170–71,720.

Crude oil prices recover

Crude oil prices recovered from their lows but unable to hold its gain amid rising inflation in the United States and increasing production from the OPEC nations. The US inflation hit 7.9 percent on annual basis in February, its highest levels since January 1982. As per the S&P Global commodity report OPEC+ increased their highest monthly output in February in last seven months. Saudi Arabia emerged as the group’s largest producer in February, overtaking Russia for the first time since April 2020.

WTI Crude oil is having support at $100-96 and resistance is at $107.80–112.00. In INR terms, Crude oil has support at Rs7,860-7,670; while resistance is at Rs8,670–9,078, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd..

Currency outlook

USDINR 29March futures contract extended its fall and tested support levels. On the daily technical charts a pair is trading above its trend line resistance of 76.0600. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "As per the daily technical chart, we observed that a pair recovered from their lows and sustaining above its trend line resistance levels. Looking at the technical set-up, a pair showed profit taking at higher levels but trading above its crucial support level of 76.0600. We expect a pair could hold its support level of 76.0600 in today’s session. A pair is expected to trade in the range of 76.0600-76.8800 and either side breakout of the range will give further directions."

(With Reuters inputs)

