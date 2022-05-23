Stock markets open higher: Sensex up 280 points, Nifty breaches 16,300

The benchmark stock market indices opened higher on May 23, first day of the new week.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 288.99 points or 0.53 percent at 54,615.38. The broader Nifty was up 77.80 points or 0.48 percent at 16,344. About 1,563 shares have advanced, 531 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.

Among top gainers on the Nifty were Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and NTPC. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, ITC and Coal India were the major laggards.

Nifty rose smartly on May 20 aided by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 456.7 points or 2.89 percent at 16266.2.

Asian stocks trade mixed

Asian stocks traded mixed Monday as investors assess the impact of China’s COVID policies on growth and the outlook for the world’s largest economies. Beijing reported a record number of COVID cases during its current outbreak, reviving concern the capital may face a lockdown as authorities seek to stamp out community spread of the virus. The city reported 99 cases for Sunday, up from 61 on Saturday. While the total is still low, the spike is one of the biggest since the outbreak started, with the case tally mostly hovering around 50 a day.

US stock close mixed

US stocks closed mixed Friday, with the S&P 500 index eking out a gain after trading in bear-market territory earlier in the session, but all three major benchmarks booked another week of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered an eighth straight weekly decline, marking its longest losing streak since April 1932. For the week, the Dow fell 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq slid 3.8 percent.

Stocks were initially buoyed after the People’s Bank of China on Friday cut in its rate on five-year loans, aimed at shoring up weak housing sales by reducing mortgage costs.

Govt cuts customs duty cut on select raw materials

India has cut customs duty on raw materials for coal, iron and steel, and plastic products to tame inflation in the country. The central government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel alongside a series of steps intended to bring down inflation in the economy. The government will also set aside more funds to subsidise fertilisers and gas cylinders to reduce the impact of higher prices.

India's fiscal deficit could worsen: Nomura

As per Nomura, India's fiscal deficit could worsen to 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for the year March 2023, as compared with the budget estimate of 6.4 percent, after the government announced a slew of measures to fight inflation.

FPIs dump Indian equities worth over Rs 35,000 cr so far

Exodus of foreign money from the Indian equity markets continues unabated with FPIs pulling out over Rs 35,000 crore so far this month on concerns over the prospects of more aggressive rate hike by US Fed and appreciation of the dollar.

With this, net outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.63 lakh crore so far in 2022.

Crude oil prices to remain volatile

Crude oil prices settled higher on Friday as hopes of crude oil demand rebounding in China after Shanghai lifted some coronavirus lockdowns had offset worries of sluggish global economic growth. The jump in ccrude oil prices were supported by record gains in the U.S. gasoline prices, weakness in the dollar index and easing covid-19 lockdown restrictions in China. The dollar index also slipped from 20 year highs and supported global commodities. Meanwhile, last week, the US dollar index witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain around the fresh 19-year high at 105.00 that also supported crude oil prices.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, “We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil price has support at $106.20-$104.40 and resistance at $111.40-$113.65, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs 8,510-8,420, while resistance is at Rs 8,750–8,870”.

Fuel prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday after the government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Delhi is now lower at Rs 96.72 and diesel price at Rs 89.62 per litre each.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra state government slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol has been cut by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel. Petrol price in Mumbai is now at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre.

Bullion outlook

Gold prices snapped a four-week losing trend, managing to close on a higher note. Last week gold prices gained around 2% while silver prices also recovered around 6% from their lows amid fall in US dollar index and US bond yields. Last week, the US dollar index witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain around the fresh 19-year high at 105.00. The US dollar index eased more than 2% from its recent highs and U.S. 10-year bond yields also cooled off and slipped below 2.80%. Bullion prices also get support from weak US data. Unemployment claims also rises again and existing home sales and the Philly Fed manufacturing index also disappointed.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, This week investors’ focus will remain on the release of the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) report, which is due on Friday. Gold has support at $1832-1820, while resistance is at $1858-1870. Silver has support at $21.48-21.20, while resistance is at $22.10-22.38. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 50,640–50,410, while resistance is at Rs 51,140–51,350. Silver has support at Rs61,010-60,750, while resistance is at Rs 62,350–62,610.

Rupee to remain volatile

The dollar index showed very high volatility last week and slipped from their highs. The dollar index was settled on a slightly positive note at 103.015 with a gain of 0.26% on Friday. The USD-INR 27 May futures contract was settled on a slightly weaker note at 77.57 with a loss of 0.10% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yields also cooled off and slipped below 2.80 percent. Downbeat US economic data and sell-off in the U.S. equity markets restricted gains of the dollar. The dollar index also slipped amid recovery in the peer currencies. A pound, euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen recovered from their lows last week and restricted gains of the dollar.

However, weakness in the dollar and recovery in the domestic equity markets from lower levels supported the rupee. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, “We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could test 78.10 levels. We suggest fresh buying in the pair on dips around 77.35 with a stop loss of 77.20 on a daily closing basis for the target of 77.85-78.10.”

Results today

The following companies will release their results today: Zomato, Divis Laboratories, Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, TRF, SAIL, Nelcast, Pricol, The Ramco Cement, TTK Healthcare, Patel Engineering, Igarashi Motors, Graphite India, Data Patterns (India), Shilpa Medicare, and Vaibhav Global.

Stocks under F&O ban

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban on the NSE today.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST