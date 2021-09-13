Stock markets open flat amid weak global cues; Sensex down, Nifty gives up 17,350

The stock markets began Monday on a weak note. Sensex was 176.52 points down or (-)0.30 percent while the Nifty50 was 41.60 points down or (-)0.24 percent at 17,327.65. HDFC, Maruti, ITC, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv were among the early gainers while HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance, Nestle Industries, Axis Bank were among the major losers at the opening bell.

On Thursday (September 9), Nifty ended almost flat for the third consecutive session on 9 after a mild intra day selling. At close Nifty was up 0.09 percent or 16 points to 17,369.

Nifty closed closed near its intra day high after opening lower. Advance decline ratio has remained above 1:1 for a few sessions now. On a weekly basis, Nifty closed higher for the third consecutive week though by just 0.26 percent. Largecaps also seem to have run into some sort of resistance this week. Select small and midcaps have bounced up. 17,246-17,437 is the band for the Nifty, a move beyond which could accelerate the trend in that direction, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC Securities.

Asian shares cautious

Asian shares made a guarded start on Monday to a week packed with important U.S. and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple’s latest iPhones, while the Nikkei was tantalisingly near heights last visited in 1990.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent after bouncing on Friday. Japanese shares have been on a tear as hopes for fresh stimulus from a new Prime Minister saw the Nikkei surge 4.3 percent last week.

The Topix has already scaled that peak, while the Nikkei turned hesitant early on Monday.

Oil prices up

Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in second straight session of gains as concerns over US supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand.

Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7 percent to $73.40 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $70.21 a barrel. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.

As the low base effect slowly wears off, industrial production in India expanded by 11.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in July, down from 13.6 percent in June.

Industrial output shows growth

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), data which was released by the Centre on September 10, industrial output has maintained significant growth from March, 2021, aided by a continuing low base effect. Case in point, industrial production rose by 28.6 percent in May and a massive 134 percent rise in April.

Experts said the indices for the current months in 2021 are not strictly comparable with the same months from 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating.

The outlook for increased manufacturing activities in the second quarter of this fiscal has been significantly improved, though the cost of doing business and production is rising, according to a survey by industry chamber FICCI.

As per FICCI's latest quarterly survey (Q2) on manufacturing, industry respondents have attributed the hike in production costs primarily to high fixed costs, higher overhead costs for ensuring safety protocols, and a drastic reduction in volumes due to lockdown.

FPIs pump in more money in Indian markets in September

Continuing the buying in Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 7,605 crore in September so far. According to data from depositories, overseas investors invested Rs 4,385 crore into equities and Rs 3,220 crore in the debt segment during September 1-9. During this period, the total net investment stood at Rs 7,605 crore.

Gold prices subdued

Gold prices were subdued on Monday as the dollar held firm, while cautious investors awaited readings on U.S. consumer prices due this week that could be crucial to Federal Reserve’s decision on when to exit its super-supportive policy. Spot gold was flat at $1,787.40 per ounce after having recorded a weekly decline of 2.1 percent.

Fuel prices remain unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eighth straight day on Monday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Wednesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre on Sunday while diesel rates also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 98.96 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.62 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.26 and Rs 91.71 per litre in both cities respectively.

Retail prices remained unchanged as global oil prices continued to rise. The benchmark Brent futures are currently near the $73-per-barrel-mark backed by the continued supply concerns in the US post-hurricane Ida.

Three stocks under F&O ban

Three stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and NALCO – are under the F&O ban today.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:23 AM IST