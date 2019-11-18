Stock markets may remain range-bound, say analysts

New Delhi: With no major domestic event lined up, the Indian equity markets may remain range-bound this week and will take cues from global trends, according to analysts.

"Since the result season is almost over, market will take cues from international factors namely US-Sino trade deal. Lack of positive triggers may certainly keep markets d­­ull and range-bound," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

According to Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, "We have China's interest rate decision and other regular data coming from United States.

The condition in Hong Kong has worsened as police have warned of complete breakdown in the city.

The markets are on their toes and may react positively if US and China solidly agree on reducing trade war or an interim trade pact." Last week, the BSE Sensex rose marginally by 33 points.