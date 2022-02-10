Stock markets maintain upward march after RBI leaves key policy rates unchanged

The stock markets closed on a buoyant note at end of trading on February 10, after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep key interest rates on hold. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were back at recent average, Power, Metals and IT sectors gained the most while Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Auto lost the most. BSE Smallcap index was flat while Midcap index rose 0.3 percent.

At close, the Sensex was up 460.06 points or 0.79 percent at 58,926.03. The broader Nifty was up 142 points or 0.81 percent at 17605.80. About 1,491 shares have advanced, 1,761 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

Nifty rose on Thursday but the advance decline ratio fell to almost equal suggesting that the broader market is refusing to participate in the same measure and the current rally may be running out of steam, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Nifty could face resistance at 17706 while 17477 could offer support in the near-term. US inflation numbers for January are due Thursday (February 10) evening and the response by the western markets to it will be watched keenly, he added.

Among top Nifty stocks were ONGC, Tata Steel, Infosys, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Bank. Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Shree Cements, IOC and UltraTech Cement were among major losers.

The Nifty has maintained a strong momentum to trade above the 50-day SMA. The intraday formation indicates further uptrend from the current levels. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "On daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle that also supports the uptrend. For the traders, support has shifted to 17,450 from 17,350, and as long as the index is trading above the same, the uptrend formation will persist up to 17,700-17,750. However, the uptrend could be vulnerable if the index falls below 17,450 or 50-day SMA."

The traders are now awaiting US CPI inflation data. Nifty extended the uptrend for yet another session and most importantly for the 3rd session in a row, surpassing the 17,600 region after the Reserve Bank of India's kept key policy rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Nifty now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase around the 17,500 region. That said, the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine could act as a big headwind, he added.

A broad-based buying has been witnessed across the bourses, wherein the significant benefactors were from the BFSI and Metal spaces. The volatility index has cooled off by another 4 odd percent, which is a sign of diminishing uncertainty, said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd. However, he said, the volatility from the global peers should not be ruled out and accordingly, the market needs to be approached.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:45 PM IST