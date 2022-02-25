Stock markets likely to open sharply higher amid positive global cues

SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for stock market indices. Indian markets could open sharply higher in line with positive Asian markets today and higher US markets on Thursday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC Secuities.

Markets may open positive tracking recovery in SGX Nifty and overnight gains in Dow Jones. However, selling on any early excessive strength continues to be the preferred strategy as we suspect, the roaring Russian bear is likely to send Nifty below the psychological 16,000 mark, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Long-term support now seen only at 14,271 mark. Technically speaking, Nifty’s long term charts are still painting a bearish picture; downside risk seen at 14,271 mark. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 17,077 mark, he said.

Nifty logged its second worst day since March 2020 on February 24, due to the escalation of geopolitical crisis in Ukraine. At close, Nifty was down 4.78 percent or 815.7 points at 16247.9, falling for the seventh consecutive session. In the process, Nifty was the worst performing index in the Asian region.

Advance decline ratio has plunged to the lowest since March 12, 2020. Nifty may have made a short-term bottom on Thursday. However the repercussion of these actions in terms of impact on commodity prices, including crude, supply disruptions and the sanctions that can be levied by the western nations remains uncertain, said Jasani. Depending on how this plays out, we may see a next leg down or double bottom after a brief recovery. In the near term however Nifty could take support at 15,880-15,952 band while 16,410 and then 16,687 could offer resistance, he added.

Asian stocks up

Asian stocks climbed Friday, crude oil rose as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. This rise was aided by the technology sector as well as China, where the central bank boosted liquidity and as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a massive comeback on Wall Street overnight.

US stocks close higher

US stocks roared back late Thursday, reversing their plummet in morning action after Russia launched a full invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden responded with a new round of sanctions against Moscow including Russian banks, the country’s elites and its largest state-owned enterprises.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis.

Market participants, however, may have taken solace in the fact that Biden hasn’t yet booted Russia out of the SWIFT payment network. SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a payments-related messaging service that helps banks world-wide execute financial transactions. Although such a move may come, keeping Russia in the Swift network may avoid hurting other members of the network which could have hurt some economies in Europe.

Crude soars, stokes fears of stagflation

The surge in prices for oil and other commodities were seen stoking fears of stagflation — a combination of persistent inflation and slowing economic growth. That could potentially complicate the path for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to begin lifting interest rates as early as next month,

Anand Subramanian arrested in co-location case

Anand Subramanian, former advisor to ex- MD of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna, has been arrested by the CBI late last night from Chennai in connection with stock market manipulation case.

