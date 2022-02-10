Stock markets likely to open flat in line with range-bound Asian markets

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index. The Indian markets could open flat in line with range-bound Asian markets today and despite positive US markets on Wednesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Dalal Street is likely to grind higher as investors are likely to pick up the positive baton from strong overnight close at Wall Street, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. The Street suspects RBI will maintain status quo on bench interest rate or repo rate on backdrop of inflationary concerns amidst evolving geo-political situation. There is a big probability that the MPC may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral'.

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. US stock markets closed in green as mega cap growth stocks powered up thanks to a pause in rising interest rates, and upbeat earnings reports. NASDAQ was up by 2.08 percent to 14,490.37 levels. Asian markets are trading at mix levels as investors await the release of US consumer inflation data. Nikkei gained 0.14 percent, Shanghai composite down by 0.19 percent.

"Indian markets will be in focus today as the Reserve Bank of India will announce its verdict after a three-day meet on February 10 and it is widely expected to increase the reverse repo rate or the rate at which the central bank borrows short-term deposits from banks by at least 25 basis points. On the technical front 17,300 and 17,550 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 38,000 and 38,900 are immediate support and resistance respectively," Nigam said.

Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive day on February 9 helped by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 1.14 percent or 197 points at 17,463.8.

Advance decline ratio has turned positive. Nifty has commenced its journey up ahead of the RBI MPC meet outcome on Thursday, said Jasani. Seeming cooling off of Russia-Ukraine tussle and reversal in oil prices have helped sentiments turn up across the globe. In case the RBI raises repo rate (and not reverse repo rate) the markets could take it negatively. 17,306-17,560 could be the range for the Nifty in the near term.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were flat in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of US consumer inflation data.

US stocks climbed Wednesday, leaving the Nasdaq Composite up 2.1 percent, as a bond selloff eased up a day ahead of an eagerly anticipated inflation report, and as investors absorbed another batch of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1 percent as tech stocks extended their rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280.24 points, or 0.79%, to 35,743.02, the S&P 500 gained 57.71 points, or 1.28%, to 4,579.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 233.43 points, or 1.64%, to 14,427.89 by 1:58 P.M. EST.

The yield on the 10-yearTreasury note fell 2.6 basis points to 1.928 percent after reaching 1.954 percent on Tuesday, its highest since 2019. Important inflation data looms for Thursday. Annual consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 7.2 percent for January (data due Thursday), after reaching a 40-year high of 7 percent in December.

Highest interest rate by Iceland's central bank

Iceland’s central bank delivered its biggest interest-rate hike since the 2008 crisis, trying to quell inflation spurred by a rampant housing market. The Monetary Policy Committee in Reykjavik lifted the seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2.75 percent, the highest level in almost two years.

RBI policy verdict today

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its verdict after a three-day meet on February 10. The rate setting panel is widely expected to increase the reverse repo rate or the rate at which the central bank borrows short-term deposits from banks by at least 25 basis points. Along with this, the MPC is likely to change the policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’.

Currency outlook

On February 9, USD-INR made a gap up opening and thereafter traded on a weaker note on the back of suspected corporate-related outflows and RBI-related dollar buying. In the upcoming trading session, the local unit may remain under the radar as investors pay close attention to the RBI Monetary Policy release, said Heena Naik-Research Analyst-Currency, Angel One Ltd. "Markets are expecting the policy rate-setting committee to hike the reverse repo rate in order to reduce the surplus liquidity poured into the markets earlier during the pandemic. Speech of the RBI Gov shall be very highly important to get cues on the future course of policy rates. There is a possibility of Rupee to trade in a range between 74.40 to 75.20 levels. Any unexpected move in Rupee could invite RBI intervention to keep the Rupee stable."

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly results today: Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, ABB India, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, BEML, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, Cummins India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MRF, MTAR Technologies, Novartis India, Page Industries, Quess Corp, Reliance Power, SJVN, Speciality Restaurants, Strides Pharma Science, Sundram Fasteners, Sunteck Realty, Sun TV Network, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, Welspun Corp, Whirlpool of India, West Coast Paper Mills, and Zee Media Corporation.

F&O ban

Two stocks - BHEL and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban today.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:41 AM IST