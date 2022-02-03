Stock markets likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India. Indian markets could open flat in line with mixed Asian markets today and despite mildly higher US markets on Wednesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said, "Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, NASDAQ added 71 points followed by upbeat earning from Google parent Alphabet. European Indices also closed positive on Wednesday. Asian markets were showing mix cues in the early trade as there is some concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions. Nikkei down 1 percent, and Kospi trading +1.0 percent higher.Oil prices rises on Wednesday after OPEC+ stick to their plans for moderate output increases."

On the technical front 17,680 and 17900 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 38,700 and 39,900 are immediate support and resistance respectively, added Nigam.

After three consecutive days of gains, Nifty could consolidate/correct a bit over the next few days even as FPIs firm up their view on Indian markets post the Budget. 17,812-17,879 could be the resistance for the Nifty over the near term while 17,617 is the support, said Jasani

Nifty rose for the third consecutive session on February 2, helped by the positive reactions to the Union Budget introduced on February 1. At close, Nifty was up 1.16 percent or 203.1 points at 17,780.

Stocks to watch out for

ITC, Titan, Gail, lupin, AB Capital, Adani power, Godrej properties, HCC, Jk Tyre, PI Industries, Torrent Power, Radico Khaitan, Welspun India whose quarterly results will be out today.

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday amid some lingering concerns about global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The rally in global stocks faltered Thursday following disappointing earnings from technology bellwethers. A number of major markets, including those on the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, remain shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

US stocks close higher

US stocks ended Wednesday near session highs, building on recent gains for equities as investors look to a big slate of earnings on deck from the communications and technology sectors. Investors continued on a stock buying streak Wednesday, with the S&P 500 leading major equity benchmarks to a fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited a barrage of quarterly results from some of the biggest companies in technology and tech-related sectors of the market.

Privately-run US firm reduce employment by 301,000 jobs

Privately-run US businesses reduced employment by 301,000 jobs in January –- the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic— as a record omicron wave kept people out of work and delayed hiring plans. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 200,000 gain.

Euro zone inflation

Record high euro zone inflation of 5.1percent in January defied expectations of a drop to 4.4 percent, sending German government bond yields to multi-year highs and the euro surging.

FPI participation declines over 2 sessions

FPI participation has fallen over the past two sessions which is reflected in the lower volumes. Advance decline ratio however is sharply positive suggesting broad participation in the midst of a halt in large FPI selling.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:36 AM IST