Stock markets in turmoil: Sensex crashes 1,806 points; oil soars past $100 a barrel as Russia attacks Ukraine

Sensex and Nifty, crashed by nearly 3 percent on Thursday as oil prices soared above $100 a barrel-mark for the first time in eight years after Russian troops launched their attacks on Ukraine.

At 1.02 PM, the benchmark Sensex was trading 3.16 percent down or 1,806.76 points at 55,425.30. The Nifty50 was down 3.30 percent or 562.60 points at 16,500.65.

Indices open weak

Tracking the weakness in the global equities markets, the Sensex started the day deep in the red at 55,418.45 points. The Sensex slumped to a low of 55,147.73 points in the morning trade. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange crashed 500.90 points or 2.94 per cent to 16,562.35 points against its previous day's close at 17,063.25 points.

The Nifty started the day with a massive loss at 16,548.90 points and slumped to a low of 16,453.65 points in the morning trade. Stock markets are bleeding across the world after Russia attacked several sites in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv. Keeping aside the international condemnation and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered military operations in Ukraine.

Oil prices soar

Oil prices soared past the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014. This is expected to have huge implications for India's economic growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this week that the Ukraine-Russia crisis and high oil prices pose threat to India's financial stability.

There was across the board selling pressure in the Indian equities markets. All the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading with huge losses. IndusInd Bank crashed 6.31 per cent to Rs 890.75. Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 4.71 per cent to Rs 809.75. Asian Paints tumbled 4.54 per cent to Rs 3092.50. HCL Technologies crashed 3.89 per cent to Rs 1107.65.

The smallcap and midcap indices suffered even bigger loss. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty Smallcap 50 crashed 4.43 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbled 4.20 per cent. Nifty Midcap 50 crashed 4.26 per cent.

77 stocks hit 52-week low levels

As many as 77 stocks hit their 52-week low levels in morning trade on Thursday as domestic equity benchmark indices witnessed heavy selling pressure after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.

As many as 77 stocks from BSE 500 index which hit their 52-week low in the morning session on Thursday, include Dr Reddy's, Exide Industries, HDFC Life, Apollo Tyres, BPCL, DCB Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, and Wockhardt Ltd.

''The Sensex has fallen 1,800 points, as Russia begins military operations in Ukraine. The geopolitical event has been causing a rout across equity markets, as the world can ill-afford further disruption in trade and commodities when COVID has already weakened sovereign balance sheets,'' said Amar Ambani, Head – Institutional Equities at Yes Securities told PTI.

He noted that already a consolidation was being witnessed since mid-October 2021 due to lack of fresh triggers. The Russia-Ukraine issue added a negative trigger to the existing overhang of the US Fed likely raising rates in March 2022.

''However, we reiterate our bullish stance on Indian equities for next three years. History has shown us that these wars offer good entry points for investors,'' Ambani said.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, told PTI investors should continue to hold growth stocks and let volatility pass.

According to Ambani, be it the wars of Vietnam, Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq or the Crimean crisis, markets have fallen on war fear, then rallied when the actual battle broke out and further continued its upward journey post the war. The next seven-odd trading sessions will offer tremendous opportunity for the long-term investor. Invest in good quality management in sunrise sectors, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:06 PM IST