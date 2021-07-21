Stock markets, commodities, bullion closed today on account of Bakri Id

The BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Bakri Id. The Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will be closed. The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut.

The stock market slumped on Tuesday afternoon with the BSE Sensex shedding over 500 points. The Nifty50 index settled at 15,629.40 levels with a loss of almost 123 points from the prior close while Bank Nifty fell by 1.9 percent in a day to close at 34,413 levels.

The across-the-board selloff was led by metal and finance stocks.

Analysts said that the rising COVID cases in the US and UK due to the Delta variant, along with inflation concerns weighed on the investor sentiments.

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Gold, silver prices decline

Gold prices fell Rs 46 to Rs 48,048 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 46, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,048 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,283 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

However, globally, gold traded 0.24 per cent higher to $1,813.50 an ounce in New York.

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 253 to Rs 47,100 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams.

Silver dipped Rs 61 to Rs 65,730 per kilogram from Rs 65,791 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Crude oil prices up

Crude oil prices rose Rs 6 to Rs 4,985 per barrel on Tuesday, as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 6, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 4,985 per barrel in 7,017 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in the futures trade.