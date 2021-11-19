Stock markets closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The stock markets--BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will remain suspended today. There will be no action in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment as well.

Trading at the commodity segment will also remain suspended in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it will remain open in the evening session from 5 pm.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last stock market holiday in 2021.

This is third market holiday in November this year as per the BSE holiday list. Trading sessions were closed on November 4 and 5 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively.

The markets will resume trading on Monday, November 22.

On November 18, the Sensex was down 433.05 points or 0.72 percent at 59,575.28. The broader Nifty was down 133.90 points or 0.75 percent at 17,764.80. About 997 shares have advanced, 2,252 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

On the sectoral front, all closed on a red note while the Nifty Auto and Metal were the top losers. Stocks like State Bank of India, PowerGrid, IOC, HDFC Bank, and Reliance were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Larsen and Toubro, and HCL Tech.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:03 AM IST