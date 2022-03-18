Stock markets closed: BSE, NSE shut today for Holi

The stock markets--BSE, NSE, are shut today on account of Holi.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume on Monday.

MCX remained shut for the morning session (9 PM to 5 PM) but will resume trading in the evening session.

On March 19 and 20, the stock markets will not trade due to the weekly holiday.

In March, the stock market will again remain closed on 26 and 27 due to the weekly holiday.

On Thursday (March 18), the benchmark stock indices closed on the last working day this week with 2 percent gains shrugging off US Fed interest hikes. Bank Nifty soared 1.9 percent on closing. All the sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained over a percent each.

Sensex was up 1,047.28 points or 1.84 percent at 57,863.93. The Nifty was up 311.70 points or 1.84 percent at 17,287.00. About 2,046 shares have advanced, 1270 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Rupee jumps 41 paise to close at 75.80

The rupee spurted by 41 paise to close at 75.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and broad dollar weakness.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.96 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.77 and a low of 75.97. The rupee settled at 75.80, registering a rise of 41 paise over its previous close of 76.21.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.39 per cent to 98.23.

On a weekly basis, the rupee appreciated 63 paise against the American currency.

HPCL buys 2 mn barrel Russian crude, MRPL seeks 1 mn barrel

After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to secure Russian oil available at deep discounts. Just like IOC, HPCL also bought Russian Urals crude through European trader Vitol. Separately, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has floated a tender seeking one million barrels of similar crude oil.

Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil. This has led to Russian crude being available in the market at deep discounts. To capture the opportunity, Indian refiners are floating tenders to buy such discounted oil. The tenders are mostly won by traders, who would have stocked inventories of the cheap Russian oil.

Moody’s lowers India's GDP growth forecast

Credit rating agency Moody's on Thursday lowered India's economic growth estimate for the calendar year 2022 to 9.1 percent for its earlier projection of 9.5 percent citing the adverse impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy.

"We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1 percent this year, followed by 5.4 per cent in 2023. Our forecast revisions also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum than we had not accounted for previously," Moody's said in its report Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 (March 2022 Update).

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:53 AM IST