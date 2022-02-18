Stock markets close lower amid volatile trade: Sensex declines, Nifty below 17,300

The benchmark indices closed lower at the end of trading on the last day of the week. At close, the Sensex was down 59.04 points or 0.10 percent at 57,832.97. The broader Nifty was down 28.30 points or 0.16 percent at 17,276.30. About 1,129 shares have advanced, 2141 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were Divis Labs, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and Shree Cements . Coal India, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were the gainers.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said, "Nifty remains in a medium term uptrend while for the short term consolidation is expected. The trading range is seen at 17,100-17,550. For the February series, expect limited upside with reversal confirmation seen only above 17550."

Mixed activity is seen across sectors with stock-specific activity expected to continue in the near-term. Value is seen in FMCG and select BFSI stocks – pharma is expected to underperform, Agrawal said.

Markets this week

Markets started the week with a sharp correction, however rebounded back and ended the week with little change. Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 were down marginally. However, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index saw some correction and was down between 1.5-3 percent, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Most of the sectors gave negative returns during the week with the BSE metal index declining by close to 4 percent. Earnings have been largely stable and India’s medium story staying remains intact. However, headwinds have strengthened due to a rise in bond yields, an increase in oil prices, and geopolitical risk.

The US 10-year yield crossed the 2 percent mark this week and oil prices remained on the higher side. With Q3FY22 results season now behind us, the domestic markets will continue to focus on geopolitical events, Central bank measures, bond yields, oil prices, inflation numbers, and global/domestic macro data, Chouhand added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:45 PM IST