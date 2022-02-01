Stock markets buoyant post-Budget: Sensex up over 600 points, Nifty crosses 17,500

The stock market indices were positive post-Budget 2022 announcements.

At 2.02 PM, the benchmark Sensex was up 613.16 points or 1.46 percent at 58,627.33. The broader Nifty was was up 174.40 points or 1.01 percent at 17,514.25.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investments said, "The overall Budget looks good from the market's perspective as the Budget is focused on growth however there is some volatility in the market which is normal for any budget day. Technically, 17600-17800 is a supply area for the market and if Nifty manages to cross this zone then we can expect a move towards a fresh all-time high in the coming days otherwise some pullback can be expected towards 17000 level. The Budget could be a 24hr event then the market will focus on earnings growth and global cues.

ITC is rallying postbudgetas there was no talk related to taxation on tobacco or cigarette which is a positive for the stock because there is always a fear of tax hike and recently WHO recommended 75% tax on Tobacco products. Technically, 210 is a strong base of the counter and now it is breaking out resistance of 227 that may lead to a move towards 240 level, Meena added.

Rakeshh Mehta, Chairman, Mehta Equities, said, "It’s growth-oriented budget and Capex focused will give boost to the economy. Over all good budget. We are poised for good growth and India will have highest GDP growth rate in the world.

Prasant Bhansali, Director, Mehta Equities, said, Forward Looking Budget, accepting Digital assets, no much changes in taxation, giving options to assessee to file revised return , overall focus is on business and growth

Prashanth Tapse, VP Research, Mehta Equities

No bad news is a good news for Markets. FM Nirmala Sitharaman kept it very simple focusing on long-term growth. – High Hopes and Expectations neutralised.

