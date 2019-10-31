Stock Market Update: Sensex creates new record, crosses previous high of 40,312

Continuing its positive run, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex created a new record high in morning trade today, crossing the previous all-time high of 40,312.

At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading at 40,297, up by more than 240 points or +0.62%. The broader Nifty was sitting at 11,917, a little less than 200 points from its all-time high of 12,103.

All the sectoral indices are trading in green with the exception of Nifty FMCG. Top sectoral gainers were Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank (both up by more than 3%) follwed by Nifty Realty which showed a gain of 1.62%.

The broader markets have also joined the rally with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.87% and the SmallCap index posting a better gain of 1.03%.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 index were Zee Entertainment Limited, Infosys and State Bank of India rising 7.31%, 4.72% and 4.43% respectively.