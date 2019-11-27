Stock market update: PSB shares rise

Shares of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) were trading with gains in Wednesday's morning session.

Shares of Bank of India (up 0.74 per cent), State Bank of India up 0.61%, and Canara Bank up 0.95 per cent were trading higher.

Indian Bank was up 0.25 per cent, Bank of Baroda up 0.10 per cent, Central Bank of India up 0.05 per cent were among the gainers.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 0.20 per cent up at 2584.35 around 12:02 pm.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 32.30 points at 12,070.00, while the BSE Sensex was up 87.34 points at 40,908.64.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks 40 were in the positive territory, while 10 were trading in the red.