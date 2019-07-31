Cafe Coffee day stock falls 37% in two days hitting a historic low after death of VG Siddhartha

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note. News of Cafe Coffee Day owner's death shocked investors and led them to panic selling of the company's stocks.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 37,257.55 and touched a high of 37.275.62. The Sensex touched a low of 37,135.93. CCD stocks hit lower circuit again for the second day in a row during early trade. It fell by 20 per cent to Rs 123.25 per share.

The Sensex is trading at 37,218.49 down by 177.75 points or 0.48 per cent from its Tuesday's close of 37,397.24. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,034.05 after closing at 11,085.40. It is trading at 11,038.60 points.