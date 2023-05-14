Stock market outlook: Factors to consider before trading begins on Monday | Representational Image/Pixabay

Domestic stock markets would be driven by inflation numbers, global trends, and the last batch of Q4 earnings this week, analysts said.

Markets will also react to industrial production data and consumer inflation numbers that were released after market hours on Friday.

"Participants will react to macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI first, which were released post-market hours on Friday. WPI inflation data is also scheduled on May 15. Apart from economic releases, global cues, especially the performance of the US indices and the trend of foreign flows will also be in focus for cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Retail inflation

Retail inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April mainly due to falling prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and came closer to Reserve Bank's target of 4 per cent, showed government data released Friday.

India's industrial production growth

India's industrial production growth slipped to a five-month low of 1.1 per cent in March from 5.8 per cent in February 2023, mainly due to poor performance of power and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

WPI Inflation

Investors will be closely looking at the WPI index data that si scheduled to be released on Monday. India's annual WPI-based inflation in March hit a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent.

Data points to be released

Other that WPI Inflation the balance trade data will also be released on May 15. Additionally the foreign exchange reserves for the week that ended May 12 will be released on May 19 along with deposit and bank loan growth for the fortnight ended on May 5.

Earning season

As the earnings season is in full swing, big names like Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Indian Oil, Tata Elxsi, State Bank of India, Jubilant Foodworks, NTPC, PVR Inox, ITC, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Power Grid, GAIL and Bank of Baroda will announce their numbers during the week along with several others. There a total of 500 companies that will announce their quarterly results in the week ending May 21.

Global markets

"While global cues are relatively muted, market participants will be keeping a watchful eye on the direction of US markets, bond yields, and the dollar index, which could potentially impact Indian equities," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Markets last week

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 973.61 points or 1.59 per cent.

"The overall market sentiment remains positive, however, it is important to note that the prices are currently trading near a crucial resistance level. Given this, there is a possibility of profit-booking or a correctional fall in the near future," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd.