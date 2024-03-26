Stock Market Opening March 26: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,664.09 & Nifty At 22,028.45, Wipro Gains, Airtel Slumps

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

After an extended weekend, the Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,664.09, down by 167.85 points, and Nifty at 22,028.45, down by 68.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,754.00 also down by 109.75 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, HCL and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, ITC, Airtel and Reliance were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.15 against the dollar, gaining 0.02 per cent.

Markets on Friday

Stock markets ended Friday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,831.94, marking a gain of 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,096.75, up by 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 178.85 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 46,863.75.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Titan, ITC, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Apollo Hospital, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers. LTIM, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.04 to USD 81.99 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.05 to USD 86.80 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective drop in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,218.19 losing 15.99 points or 0.31 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,313.69, gaining 162.26 points or 0.41 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 44.35 points or 0.27 per cent to reach 16,384.47.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.12 per cent to reach 40,346.40, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.08 per cent to rise to 16,487.42 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 1.25 per cent to reach 2,771.76.