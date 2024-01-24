 Stock Market Opening January 24: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 70,221.63 & Nifty Below 21,300
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Indices Open In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 70,221.63, down by 148.92 points, and Nifty at 21,213.05, down by 25.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,752.85, down by 262.20 points or 0.58 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and SBI were among the major gainers in the morning session Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Earnings

Bajaj Auto, Ceat, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Balkrishna Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Larus Lan, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Exide Industries, DCB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, UCO Bank, RailTel Corporation of India, and PNB Housing Finance are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

article-image

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,370.55, down by 1053.10 points or 1.47 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,238.80, shedding 333.00 points or 1.54 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 1,043.15 points or 2.26 per cent at 45,015.05.

article-image

Global Markets

The US market on Tuesday ended on a positive note. The S&P 500 went up by 0.29 per cent, closing at 4,864.59 points. The Nasdaq also increased by 0.43 per cent to reach 15,425.94 points. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly dropped by 0.25 per cent, closing at 37,905.45 points.

On Wednesday, Asian markets were trading mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 241.35 points, reaching 36,276.22; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 274.79 points, trading at 15,628.77, and South Korea's KOSPI shed by 12.08 points, reaching 2,466.53.

Oil prices

On the early hours of Wednesday, the oil market exhibited the following trades: The front-month March contract for Brent crude slightly increased by 5 cents, reaching US dollar 79.60 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw a modest uptick of 7 cents, reaching US dollar 74.44 per barrel

