Stock Market Opening February 6: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 71,970.82 & Nifty Above 21,700

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,970.82, up by 109.65 points, and Nifty at 21,793.50, up by 21.80 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,715.90, up by 109.65 points or 0.24 per cent

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

Market on Monday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,731.42, down by 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,771.70, shedding 82.10 points or 0.38 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 145.40 points or 0.32 per cent at 45,825.55.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, early trading saw minimal changes in oil prices. Brent crude futures slightly decreased by 2 cents to reach USD 77.97 per barrel at 00:01 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 3 cents to USD 72.75. In the previous day, both contracts had experienced a nearly 1 per cent increase, marking their first rise in four sessions.