Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213

The Indian markets opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,102.34 , down by 44.94 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up by 16.05 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,254.50, up by 160 points or 0.22 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas , Infosys TCS, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Indian rupee opened higher at 82.91 per dollar against previous close of 82.97.

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,057.40 , up by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,196.95, up 74.70 or 0.34 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 558.70 points or 1.20 per cent at 47,094.20.

Energy and Asian Markets

Brent futures saw a gain of 0.30 cents, settling at USD 82.65 per barrel by 5:30 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery dipped 0.26 cents to USD 77.30 per barrel. The Asian markets opened are trading in a mixed bag, as Japan's Nikkei is trading in red at 38,260, at the loss of 102.87 points, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened at 16,439, gaining 191.64 points. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI opened 4.22 points below, at 2653.57.