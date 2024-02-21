 Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213

Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213

Indian rupee opened higher at 82.91 per dollar against previous close of 82.97.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | File

The Indian markets opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,102.34 , down by 44.94 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up by 16.05 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,254.50, up by 160 points or 0.22 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas , Infosys TCS, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Indian rupee opened higher at 82.91 per dollar against previous close of 82.97.

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,057.40 , up by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,196.95, up 74.70 or 0.34 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 558.70 points or 1.20 per cent at 47,094.20.

Energy and Asian Markets

Brent futures saw a gain of 0.30 cents, settling at USD 82.65 per barrel by 5:30 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery dipped 0.26 cents to USD 77.30 per barrel. The Asian markets opened are trading in a mixed bag, as Japan's Nikkei is trading in red at 38,260, at the loss of 102.87 points, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened at 16,439, gaining 191.64 points. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI opened 4.22 points below, at 2653.57.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213

Stock Market Opening February 20: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 73,102.34 & Nifty At 22,213

National Pension Scheme: Key Features, Tax Benefits, And Eligibility Explained

National Pension Scheme: Key Features, Tax Benefits, And Eligibility Explained

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Net Member Addition In December 2023

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Net Member Addition In December 2023

High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? Everything You Need To Know From Application To...

High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? Everything You Need To Know From Application To...

Truce At Last, PayPal Registers With FIU Under Anti-Money Laundering Law

Truce At Last, PayPal Registers With FIU Under Anti-Money Laundering Law