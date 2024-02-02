Stock Market Opening February 2: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,974.70 & Nifty Above 21,800 |

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 71,977.56, up by 332.26 points, and Nifty at 21,855.30, up by 157.85 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,597.90, up by 409.25 points or 0.89 per cent

From the Sensex pack, Titan, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Titan were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas LT, PowerGrid, Maruti, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Read Also Major Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 Speech

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,645.30, down by 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,697.45, shedding 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 191.50 points or 0.42 per cent at 46,188.30.

Global Markets

The US markets on Thursday, February 1 ended on a positive note. The S&P 500 rose by 1.25 per cent and closed at 4,906.19 points. The Nasdaq increased by 1.30 per cent, reaching 15,361.64 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 0.97 per cent, closing at 38,519.84 points