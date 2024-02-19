Stock Market Opening February 19: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,627.60 & Nifty Above 22,000

Indices End Day In Green | File

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 72,627.60, up by 200.96 points, and Nifty at 22,080.80, up by 43.10 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,468.10, up by 83.25 points or 0.18 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Markets on Friday

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,426.64, up by 376.26 points or 0.52 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,032.60, up 121.85 or 0.56 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 149.20 points or 0.32 per cent at 46,368.10.

Global Markets

The US markets on Friday, February 16 ended on a negative note. The S&P 500 dropped by 24.18 points, or 0.49 per cent, closing at 5,005.15 points. The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a loss of 132.38 points, or 0.83 per cent, finishing at 15,775.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 149.48 points, or 0.39 per cent, closing at 38,623.64.

On Monday, February 19, Asian markets were trading mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 123.05 points, reaching 38,364.19; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 168.54 points, trading at 16,171.42, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 24.28, reaching 2,673.04.