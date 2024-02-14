Stock Market Opening February 14: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,035.25 & Nifty Below 21,600

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,035.25 , down by 519.94 points, and Nifty at 21,565.35, down by 177.90 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,072.50, down by 429.90 points or 0.94 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Earnings

M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion, Crompton Greaves, Gland Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ipca Laboratories, Jyoti CNC automation, Sun TV Network, Wockhardt are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up by 482.70 points or 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,743.25, up 127.20 or 0.59 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 620.15 points or 1.38 per cent at 45,502.40.

Global Markets

The US market on Tuesday ended on a lower note. The S&P 500 dropped 68.14 points, which is a 1.37 per cent decrease, closing at 4,953.70 points. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a decline, losing 282.64 points, or 1.79 per cent, ending at 15,659.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 522.05 points, marking a 1.36 per cent decrease, and closed at 38,275.33.

On Wednesday, Asian markets were trading lower: Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 317.02 points, trading at 37,646.95; Hong Kong's Hang Seng decreased by 146.87 points, trading at 15,599.71, and South Korea's KOSPI was down by 33.85 points, reaching 2,615.79.

Oil prices

Early on Wednesday in Asia, oil prices experienced a decline. Brent futures dropped by 29 cents, which is a 0.4 per cent decrease, reaching USD 82.48 as the market opened. Additionally, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, reaching USD 77.65 per barrel.