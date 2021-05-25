Stock market movers: Top 10 winners and losers on BSE, NSE on May 25

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled 14.37 points or 0.03 percent lower at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 10.75 points or 0.07 percent to 15,208.45.
Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 percent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Infosys and TCS.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC were among the laggards.
Sensex Gainers
1) Asian Paint: It was the top of the Sensex pack. It rose to intra day high of Rs 2,922.55 to close at Rs 2914.30, up 95.35 points or 3.38 percent.
2) Titan: It rose to an intra day high of Rs 1,574.85 to close at Rs 1,569.30, up 48.90 points or 3.22 percent.
3) Bajaj Finserv: The stock rose to an intra day high of Rs 11,405.55 before closing at Rs 11,370.95, up 209 points or 1.87 percent.
4) ONGC: The stock rose intra day high of Rs 117.10 before closing at Rs 114.60, up 1.60 points or 1.42 percent.
5) TCS: The stock moved to an intra day high of Rs 3,127 before closing at Rs 3,113.95, up 32.10 points or 1.04 percent.
Sensex Losers
HDFC Bank: The stock was the top loser in the Sensex pack. It touched an intra day low of Rs 1,471 before closing at Rs 1,478.80, or down 30.45 points or 2.20 percent.
Axis Bank: The stock touched an intra day low of Rs 726.15 before closing at Rs 731.60, down 9.35 points or 1.26 percent.
Reliance: The stock touch an intra day low of Rs 1,960.10 before closing at Rs 1,964.50, down 21.05 points or 1.06 percent.
IndusInd Bank: The stock touched an intra day low of Rs 981.75 before closing at Rs 995.85, down 8.20 points or 0.82 percent.
HDFC: The stock touched an intra day low of Rs 2,524.90 before closing at Rs 2,528.90, down 11.55 points or 0.45 percent.
Nifty50 gainers
Asian Paints: The top gainer in Nifty50. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 3,101.10 per piece before closing at Rs 2,918.05, 98.85 points up or 3.51 percent.
Titan: It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,672.80 to close at Rs 1,571.15, up 50.40 points or 3.31 percent.
JSW Steel: The stock touched intra-day high of Rs 749.55 to close at Rs 702, up 20.55 points or 3.02 percent.
Eicher Motors: The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,806.30 before closing at Rs 2,626.05 per piece, up 74.85 points or 2.93 percent.
Britannia: It touched an intra-day high of Rs 3,703.25 to close at Rs 3,441, up 74.40 points or 2.21 percent up.
Nifty50 losers
HDFC Bank: It is the top loser in the Nifty50. It touched an intra-day low of Rs 1,359 to close at Rs 1,481 per share, down 28.95 points or 1.92 percent.
HDFC Life: It touched an intra-day low of Rs 603.25 to close at Rs 661.05 per share, down 9.20 points or 1.37 percent.
Axis Bank: It touched an intra-day low of Rs 667.05 per share to close at Rs 732.40, down 8.75 points or 1.18 percent.
Reliance: The stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 1,787.10 per share to close Rs 1,964, down 21.65 points or 1.09 percent.
Coal India: The stock touched intra-day low of Rs 134.05 per share to close Rs 147.50, down 1.40 points or 0.94 percent.
