Stock market movers: Top 10 winners and losers on BSE, NSE on May 25

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled 14.37 points or 0.03 percent lower at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 10.75 points or 0.07 percent to 15,208.45.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 percent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Infosys and TCS.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC were among the laggards.

Sensex Gainers

1) Asian Paint: It was the top of the Sensex pack. It rose to intra day high of Rs 2,922.55 to close at Rs 2914.30, up 95.35 points or 3.38 percent.

2) Titan: It rose to an intra day high of Rs 1,574.85 to close at Rs 1,569.30, up 48.90 points or 3.22 percent.

3) Bajaj Finserv: The stock rose to an intra day high of Rs 11,405.55 before closing at Rs 11,370.95, up 209 points or 1.87 percent.

4) ONGC: The stock rose intra day high of Rs 117.10 before closing at Rs 114.60, up 1.60 points or 1.42 percent.

5) TCS: The stock moved to an intra day high of Rs 3,127 before closing at Rs 3,113.95, up 32.10 points or 1.04 percent.

Sensex Losers