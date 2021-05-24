Stock market movers: Top 10 winners and losers on BSE, NSE on May 24

On Monday-first day of trading in the week, the benchmark indices closed in the green. The Sensex was up 111.42 points or 0.22 percent at 50,651.90, amid mixed cues from global markets.. The Nifty was up 22.40 points or 0.15 percent at 15,197.70. About 1930 shares have advanced, 1218 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 percent, followed by L&T, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Here are top winners and losers on the BSE and Nifty:

Sensex gainers

1) SBIN: State Bank of India was the top winner of the Sensex pack. It gained an intra day high of Rs 418.90 to close at Rs 412.05, up 10.95 points or 2.73 percent.

2) LT: Larsen and Toubro reached an intra day high of Rs 1,458 before closing at Rs 1443.25, up 24.70 or 1.74 percent.

3) Axis Bank: The stock was trading intra day high of Rs 747.50 before closing at 740.95 or 10.25 points up or 1.40 percent.

4) Powergrid: The stock was trading intra day high of Rs 234.35 to close at Rs 230.85, up 2.75 points or 1.21 percent.

5) ITC: The stock was trading intra day high of Rs 212 before closing at Rs 211.50, up 2.45 points or 1.17 percent.

Sensex losers

1) Titan: The stock was the top loser in the Sensex pack. It traded an intra day low of Rs 1505.50 to close at Rs 1520.40, falling 18.75 points or1.22 percent.

2) IndusInd Bank: The stock was trading at intra day low of Rs 997.55 before closing at Rs 1,004.05, down 12.20 points or 1.20 percent.

3) M&M: The stock was trading intraday low of Rs 807.05 to close at Rs 810.20, down 8.95 points or 1.09 percent.

4) Hindunilvr: The stock was trading intra day low of Rs 2,330 to close at Rs 2,336.40, down 24.30 points or 1.03 percent.

5) Ultracemco: The stockwas trading intra day low of Rs 6,543 to close at Rs 6,571.35, down 66.70 or 1 percent.

Nifty50 gainers

1) Indian Oil Corporation: The top gainer in Nifty50. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 114.70 per piece before closing at Rs 109.40, 5.10 points up or 4.89 percent.

2) Bharat Petroleum Corporation: It touched intraday high of Rs 507.15 to close at Rs 473.80, up 12.75 points or 2.77 percent.

3) State Bank of India: The stock touched intra-day high of Rs 441.30 to close at Rs 411, up 9.80 points or 2.44 percent.

4) Larsen & Toubro: The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,559.85 before closing at Rs 1,443, up 24.95 points or 1.76 percent.

5) Eicher Motors: It touched an intra-day high of Rs 2,774.50 to close at Rs 2,559.35, up 37.05 points or 1.47 percent up.

Nifty50 losers

1) Shree Cement: Top loser in the Nifty50. It touched an intra-day low of Rs 24,860.40 to close at Rs 26,930 per share, down 692.65 points or 2.51 percent.

2) JSW Steel: It touched an intra-day low of Rs 628.40 to close at Rs 682.50 per share, down 15.70 points or -2.25 percent.

3) Tata Steel: It touched an intra-day low of Rs 1,001.80 per share to close at Rs 1,091.50, down 0.30 points or 0.29 percent.

4) Britannia: The stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 3,092.20 per share to close Rs 3,384.55, down 51.20 points or 1.49 percent.

5) IndusInd Bank: The stock touched intra-day low of Rs 914.40 per share to close Rs 1,002, down 14 points or 1.38 percent.