Stock market movers on May 19: Top 10 winners and losers on BSE, NSE

The Sensex closed 613 points or 1.24 percent higher at 50,193.33. The Nifty ended with a gain of 185 points or 1.24 percent at 15,108.10.

Sensex winners

Sun Pharma: Top gainer in the Sensex pack and touched an intra-day high of 706.65 to close at 703.40, up 1.82 percent.

Nestle Industries: With an intra- day high of 17467.75, the stock closed at 17444.25, up 270.40 points.

Tech Mahindra: The stock had an intra-day high of 986 before closing at 978.

Bajaj Auto: It had an intra-day high of 4112.85, gaining 0.79 percent to close at 4097.55.