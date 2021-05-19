Stock market movers on May 19: Top 10 winners and losers on BSE, NSE

The Sensex closed 613 points or 1.24 percent higher at 50,193.33. The Nifty ended with a gain of 185 points or 1.24 percent at 15,108.10.
Sensex winners
Sun Pharma: Top gainer in the Sensex pack and touched an intra-day high of 706.65 to close at 703.40, up 1.82 percent.
Nestle Industries: With an intra- day high of 17467.75, the stock closed at 17444.25, up 270.40 points.
Tech Mahindra: The stock had an intra-day high of 986 before closing at 978.
Bajaj Auto: It had an intra-day high of 4112.85, gaining 0.79 percent to close at 4097.55.
Axis Bank: It was up 4.80 percent and closed at 716.70
Sensex losers
Bajaj Finserv: Top loser in Sensex pack. The stock slipped to an intra-day low 11,171.75 and finally closed 11205.90
HDFC: The stock slipped to intra-day low of 2453.45 to close at 2459.35, down 42.60 percent.
Mahindra and Mahindra: It touched intra-day low of 777.30 or 13.25 percent to close at 784.60.
Bharti Airtel: It had an intra-day low of 526.50 and closed at 528.30 or down 8 percent.
UltraTech Cement: The stock touched intra-day low at 6253.85 ato close at 6558.90 or 93.95 points down
Nifty50 winners
Coal India: Top gainer in Nifty50 Ltd touched a high of 161.05 to wrap at 151.50; 3.45 percent up.
Cipla: It touched intra-day high of 972.80 to close at 902.55, 2.05 percent up.
Sun Pharma: The stock touched intra-day high of 759.85 to close at 703.95, up 1.90 percent
UPL: It touched intra-day high of 846.30 to close at 782, up 1.64 percent
Nestle India: It touched an intra-day high of 18,898.65 to close at 17,432 or 1.46 percent up.
Nifty50 losers
Tata Motors: Top loser in the Nifty50. It touched an intra-day low of 299.25 to close at 314.10 or 18.35 percent down.
Bajaj Finserv: It touched an intra-day low of 10,257.15 to close at 11,195, down 1.77 percent.
Mahindra and Mahindra: It touched an intra-day low of 717.95 to close at 783.65, 1.76 percent down.
HDFC: The stock touched an intra-day low of 2,252.60 to close 2,461.15 or 1.67 percent down
JSW Steel: The stock touched intra-day low of 645.75 to close 705.80, 1.62 percent down.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)