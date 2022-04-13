Stock market indices up after two days of decline

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex was trading in the positive on Wednesday, after two days of sharp decline, amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,609.95 points, 33.58 points or 0.06 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 58,576.37 points.

Reversing two consecutive days of a sharp drop, the Sensex started the day on a positive note at 58,910.74 points and surged to a high of 59,003.82 points in the early morning trade.

The Sensex turned volatile later in the day and slipped briefly into negative. The Sensex touched a low of 58,514.54 points. The index is trading in the positive after two consecutive days of losses.

The Sensex had lost 388.20 points or 0.66 per cent on Tuesday and 482.61 points a day before.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 11.20 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 17,541.50 points. The Nifty had lost 144.65 points and 109.40 points respectively in the previous two days. NTPC rose 1.54 per cent to Rs 155.

Sun Pharma surged 1.23 per cent to Rs 932.45. Mahindra & Mahindra was trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 869.15. IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.

Asian Paints slumped 1.70 per cent to Rs 3078.45. Titan fell 1.46 per cent to Rs 2452.10. Power Grid Corporation declined 1.42 per cent to Rs 229.80. HDFC fell 1.34 per cent to Rs 2393.65 and HDFC Bank was trading 1.25 per cent down at Rs 1474.60.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST