Stock market indices up after RBI Policy announcement

The benchmark indices went up after Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy announcement. RBI kept benchmark lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will continue with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis

At 10.48 AM, the benchmark index was up 0.65 percent or 381.31 points at 58,847.28. The broader Nifty50 was up 0.59 percent or 103.55 points at 17,567.35.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 892.64 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Banking stocks were up. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank stocks gained up to 1.12 percent.

Rupee declines 21 paise

The rupee declined 21 paise to 75.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India kept benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened flat at 74.90 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 75.05, registering a decline of 21 paise from the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.84 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the local unit was also impacted by the strength of the American currency, elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 per cent to 95.53.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark brent crude futures jumped by 0.04 per cent to USD 91.59 per barrel.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:52 AM IST