Stock market indices tumble further: Sensex down 765 points, Nifty below 17,000

The benchmark indices have tumbled further. At 11.12 AM, the Sensex was down 765.42 points or 13 percent at 56,918.17. The broader Nifty declined 220 points or 1.28 percent at 16,986.65.

TCS, BPCL, Tata Steel and UPL are the top losers while HDFC, TCS and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the most active stocks. All sectoral indices are trading in the red down a percent each. The midcap and smallcap indices shed over a percent each as well.

"The situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to $97. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Globally stock markets have turned weak," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



"Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush-in to buy. The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered."

At 10.04 AM, Sensex traded at 56,786 points, down 1.6 percent or 897 points, whereas Nifty traded 16,945 points, down 1.5 percent or 262 points.



Among the stocks, TCS, UPL, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies during the early trade, declining 3.1 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.6 percent, and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The risk sentiment has deteriorated overnight on the escalation in tensions between the West and Russia on Ukraine, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global. Russia ordered troops to be sent to the separatist-controlled areas in Eastern Ukraine. This may likely invoke a response from the US in the form of new sanctions. Safe havens have rallied overnight. Yields on US treasuries have dropped about 7-8bps at the longer end. There is a chance that the Fed may recalibrate its tightening plans given the risks to growth from geopolitical tensions. Crude has surged about 3.5 percent to $97 per barrel.

Gold has crossed the $1900 mark amid risk aversion. Safe haven currencies JPY and CHF have strengthened. The dollar is otherwise stronger against the commodity, EM, and Asian currencies. US equities were shut yesterday for a holiday. Asian equities are lower with Shanghai down 1.5 percent and HangSeng lower by 3.3 percent.





Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:18 AM IST