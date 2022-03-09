Stock market indices soar in noon trade; IT, aviation stocks gain

The stock market indices were trading high at noon trade. At 1.30 PM, the benchmark Sensex was 927.61 points or 1.74 percent high at 54,351.70.The Nifty index was up 240.25 points or 1 percent at 16,253.70.

Auto, bank, capital goods, pharma, IT and realty indices were up.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo- on state elections and their impact on the Indian market vis a vis current scenario. Currently, the focus of the market is on a geopolitical issue and therefore the outcome of election results could have some impact on the market only for 1-2 days. The UP election is considered important from the market perspective as it is a major state to define the political situation and it could have caused a major swing in the market if there was no big global event. Earlier, the market was a little doubtful about the majority of BJP in UP but now there is some confidence after exit polls.

Market pundits are also not very enthusiastic about the UP election amid global concerns however they feel BJP will be able to gain a majority with lesser seats compared to the last election. The outcome of election results will have an impact for a day or two and we will see a positive reaction in the market if BJP comes in UP, but if the global situation doesn't improve then we will see sell on rising in the market. If BJP doesn't come in UP then we will see a knee-jerk reaction in the market towards the 15500 level but after then the direction of the market will depend on the global situation. Although there should not be much impact on individual stocks, we can see the sentimental impact on Infra and Sugar stocks. If BJP comes back in the power then Infra and Sugar stocks may do well due to stability in policies and vice-versa, Nyati said.

At 1 PM,the Sensex was up 1,028.79 points or 1.93 percent at 54452.88, and the Nifty was up 279.60 points or 1.75 percent at 16293.10. About 2471 shares have advanced, 621 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.



Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:41 PM IST