Stock market indices recover: Sensex inches towards 57,400, Nifty above 17,050

The benchmark stock indices are still in the red but are slowly limping back on Dalal Street. Heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as persistent selling by FIIs plunged India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- during the late afternoon session on Tuesday.

Besides, high crude oil prices along with subdued global indices added weight to the downtrend.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops into two separatist areas within Ukraine, after recognising their independence, a move that some fear puts Kiev and Moscow one step closer to a military conflict.

This act led to to a slide in global stocks' value while it catapulted prices of commodities, including crude oil and gold.

On the domestic front, the two key domestic indices had a gap down opening and kept falling for the fifth session.

All sectoral indices traded in the red led by Realty, Metals and Telecom.

At 2.24 PM, the Sensex was 0.54 percent or 311.41 points down to 57,372.18. The Nifty declined 0.51 percent or 87.10 points down to 17,119.55.

At 1.45 PM., Sensex traded at 56,785.36 points, down 1.56 percent or 898.23 points from the previous close.

Nifty traded at 16,927.35 points, down 1.62 percent or 279.30 points from the previous close.

Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management, said, “The geopolitical risk of the Ukraine-Russian standoff is adversely impacting the global market, and India is no exception. Both Russian indices and currency, have witnessed the biggest fall since 2008. This dispute alongside the potential threat of rising rates by global central banks to fight inflation, is dampening the sentiment of investors."

In the Indian context, investors were concerned about events like state election outcomes andcentral banks raising interest rates, whereas the third dimension of war has been added to the investor's plate. This is fuelling volatility to unprecedented levels, Dadheech said.

"Nifty opened gap down on February 22 and kept falling for the fifth session as escalating tensions over Ukraine and fresh regulatory scrutiny on China's tech sector drained investors' nerves," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. "Nifty could take support from recent lows of 16,809-16,836."

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research CapitalVia Global Research: "All Asian markets were trading lower on the global front, as escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine spurred a sell-off in global stocks."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:28 PM IST