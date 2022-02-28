Stock market indices rebound in late trade, end higher in volatile session

The bench mark indices closed higher on a day marked with volatile trading. After a negative opening, the Nifty index recovered in the early session and continued the upside move throughout the day and settled at with 0.8 percent gains. Bank Nifty witnessed a negative move, closing at 36205.30 levels with 0.6 percent losses.

In the sectoral front, Nifty Metal has contributed more than 4 percent gains followed by Nifty Energy, Infra & IT sector. Oil & gas index was up 2 percent and power index up 1.5 percent, while bank, auto indices are trading in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are up 0.5 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was up 388.76 points or 0.70 percent at 56,247.28. The broader Nifty was up 135.50 points or 0.81 percent at 16,793.90. About 2,071 shares have advanced, 1,290 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors, except auto and bank all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are up 0.8 percent each.

Among gainers on the Nifty were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel and BPCL. Stocks that were among losers were HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Labs, M&M, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Markets recover after opening weak

Extreme volatility continued in the Indian stock markets on Monday with benchmark Sensex sliding over 1,000 points and briefly trading in the positive amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened deep in the red at 55,329.46 points and slumped to a low of 54,833.50 points in the morning trade. At around noon trade, the investors rushed to bargain buying.

Nifty has immediate support around 16,650/165,00 levels

Technically, the nifty index has formed a long green candle and sustained above the Lower Bollinger Band formation but still trading below the 200-Days SMA, said Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking. Moreover, on an hourly chart, the index shifted above 21-SMA, which suggests further recovery. A momentum indicator RSI has pulled up from the oversold zone & Stochastic witnessed a positive crossover, which indicates short-covering for the near term. At present, Nifty has immediate support around 16,650/165,00 levels while upside the resistance around 17000 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35500 levels while resistance at 36,800 levels, Gupta said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, It was a highly volatile session and benchmark indices gyrated sharply before ending higher despite lingering woes over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine battle. For India, rising crude oil prices has been a major worry, which will increase the oil import bill and subsequently trigger a spike in inflation going ahead. Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bullish candle which is broadly positive. Currently the market is hovering between 16,500-16,750 price ranges. In the last hour of trade, it cleared the resistance of 16,750 but it would be interesting to see whether the index would be able to hold on to the level.

For the traders, 16,600 would be the immediate support level to watch out and above the same the index could continue the momentum till 16850-16,950. However, a dismissal of 16,600 could possibly trigger one more correction wave till 16,500-1,6350.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Most of the Asian markets ended positive today. Strong buying is seen in metals, oil and gas and power stocks today while some pressure was witnessed in auto stocks. Hindalco and Tata Steel were the top gainers in Nifty 50 while HDFC Life and Dr Reddys were the top losers in Nifty 50 today. We believe these volatile markets are giving good opportunity for investors to accumulate some quality stocks in dips."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:42 PM IST