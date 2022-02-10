Stock market indices open positive ahead of RBI MPC decision

The benchmark indices opened higher on February 10 on RBI Policy announcement day. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 201.82 points or 0.35 percent at 58,667.79. The Nifty was up 61.90 points or 0.35 percent at 17,525.70. About 1,274 shares have advanced, 678 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.

Among gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Infosys, Tata Motors and UPL. Losers were BPCL, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Coal India and ITC.

Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive day on February 9 helped by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 1.14 percent or 197 points at 17,463.8.

Advance decline ratio has turned positive. Nifty has commenced its journey up ahead of the RBI MPC meet outcome on Thursday, said Jasani. Seeming cooling off of Russia-Ukraine tussle and reversal in oil prices have helped sentiments turn up across the globe. In case the RBI raises repo rate (and not reverse repo rate) the markets could take it negatively. 17,306-17,560 could be the range for the Nifty in the near term.

Asia-Pacific shares trade flat

Shares in Asia-Pacific were flat in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of US consumer inflation data.

US stocks close higher

US stocks climbed Wednesday, leaving the Nasdaq Composite up 2.1 percent, as a bond selloff eased up a day ahead of an eagerly anticipated inflation report, and as investors absorbed another batch of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1 percent as tech stocks extended their rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280.24 points, or 0.79%, to 35,743.02, the S&P 500 gained 57.71 points, or 1.28%, to 4,579.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 233.43 points, or 1.64%, to 14,427.89 by 1:58 P.M. EST.

The yield on the 10-yearTreasury note fell 2.6 basis points to 1.928 percent after reaching 1.954 percent on Tuesday, its highest since 2019. Important inflation data looms for Thursday. Annual consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 7.2 percent for January (data due Thursday), after reaching a 40-year high of 7 percent in December.

Highest interest rate by Iceland's central bank

Iceland’s central bank delivered its biggest interest-rate hike since the 2008 crisis, trying to quell inflation spurred by a rampant housing market. The Monetary Policy Committee in Reykjavik lifted the seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2.75 percent, the highest level in almost two years.

RBI policy verdict today

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its verdict after a three-day meet on February 10. The rate setting panel is widely expected to increase the reverse repo rate or the rate at which the central bank borrows short-term deposits from banks by at least 25 basis points. Along with this, the MPC is likely to change the policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’.

Currency outlook

Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One Ltd

On February 9, USD-INR made a gap up opening and thereafter traded on a weaker note on the back of suspected corporate-related outflows and RBI-related dollar buying. In the upcoming trading session, the local unit may remain under the radar as investors pay close attention to the RBI Monetary Policy release, said Heena Naik-Research Analyst-Currency, Angel One Ltd. "Markets are expecting the policy rate-setting committee to hike the reverse repo rate in order to reduce the surplus liquidity poured into the markets earlier during the pandemic. Speech of the RBI Gov shall be very highly important to get cues on the future course of policy rates. There is a possibility of Rupee to trade in a range between 74.40 to 75.20 levels. Any unexpected move in Rupee could invite RBI intervention to keep the Rupee stable."

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly results today: Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, ABB India, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, BEML, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, Cummins India, Gujarat Pipav

