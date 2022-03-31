Stock market indices open lacklustre: Sensex up, Nifty above 17,500

The stock markets opened positive on March 31. Both the indices were up at the opening bell. The benchmark Sensex was up 14.26 points or 0.02 percent at 58698.25. Nifty was up 6.80 points or 0.04% at 17,505.10.

Among top Sensex gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Asian Paints, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Steel, Axis Bank. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Power Grid Corporation of India, Wipro were among the top laggards.

Asian stocks weak

Asian stocks on Thursday eased after this week's global rally, following Wall Street's overnight stumble, while oil dropped sharply as the United States weighed a massive draw from its reserves to rein in surging fuel price, Reuters said.

US stocks close lower

US stock benchmarks finished lower in choppy trade Wednesday, as investors reassessed potential progress between Russia and Ukraine negotiators and heard more hawkish tones from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 47 new lows.

Stocks slipped and oil prices pushed higher Wednesday after Russian forces shelled areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight, just hours after it pledged to “fundamentally” cut back operations in the areas.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said improvements on the vaccination front, treatments and more means the COVID-19 pandemic “no longer controls our lives,” in a speech, while unveiling a new website that aims to help Americans deal with the pandemic.

In US economic data, the. fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth was revised to an annualized 6.9 percent from 7 percent. Meanwhile, ADP said the private sector added 455,000 jobs in March.

President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Chile's central bank hikes interest rates

Chile's central bank hiked the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 7 percent, short of the increase of between 7.25 percent and 7.5 percent expected by markets. The bank on Wednesday cut its 2022 GDP growth estimate to 1.0 percent-2.0 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent-2.5 percent in December.

China factory activity contracts in March

China's factory activity contracted in March as the economy faced renewed downward pressures from stringent COVID-19 controls, an official survey showed on Thursday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in March from 50.2 in February. Growth in the services sector faltered in March, with the official non-manufacturing PMI in March easing to 48.4 from 51.6 in February, as virus containment measures hit consumer confidence. China's official composite PMI, which combined manufacturing and services, stood at 48.8 in March compared with 51.2 in February.

Stocks under F&O ban

Vodafone Idea is under the F&O ban for March 31.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:45 AM IST