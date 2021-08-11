Stock market indices open higher: Sensex up over 100 points; Nifty opens above 16,300

The stock markets opened on a positive note on August 11. The benchmark indices opened higher. Sensex opened 175.99 points or 0.32 percent up at 54,730.70 tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, amid a largely positive trend in global markets. the Nifty50 47.20 points or 0.29 percent up a 16,327.30.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent higher at its lifetime peak of 54,554.66, while Nifty advanced 21.85 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,280.10.

Among major gainers were Tata Steel (+2.51 percent), NTPC (+0.96 percent), Maruti (+0.94 percent), State Bank (+0.88 perent). HDC (-0.07 percent), Kotak Bank (-0.19 percent), Bajaj Auto (-0.9 percent) and ICICI Bank (-0.20 percent) were among major losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 178.51 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, PTI said. Given the sharp improvement in key economic indicators like GST collection, auto sales volume despite supply disruption and other high frequency indicators like e-way bills in July indicate sustainable rebound in corporate earnings in subsequent quarters. This should aid the market to sustain premium valuations, he noted.

Asia stocks mixed

Asian shares are trading lower today with Straits Times, Hang Seng and Taiwan weighted down 0.5 percent each, while Nikkei index is up 0.5 percent. Wall Street sailed to record highs on the back of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed by the US Senate.

Dollar near four-month high against Euro

The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the Euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited US inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.

Oil prices up

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses on signs of rising fuel demand in the US despite a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Oil was up on Wednesday morning in Asia thanks to a brightening outlook, but the growing number of COVID-19 cases globally capped gains for the black liquid. Brent oil futures inched up 0.06 percent to $70.67 by 2.27 AM and WTI futures inched up 0.03 percent to $63.81.

US Crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institue showed a draw of 816,000 barrels for the week ending August 6. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com had predicted a 1,050 million barrel draw, while an 879,000 barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.23 per cent to $70.47 per barrel.

Fuel prices unchanged

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 25th consecutive day on Wednesday as international crude oil prices have started to recede.

With no price increase by OMCs, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among the metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 102.08 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities respectively.

Company results today

The following companies will release their quarterly earnings today (August 11): Cadila Healthcare, Aptech, Aries Agro, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, BF Utilities, Birla Cable, Bharat Road Network, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, Greaves Cotton, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, PNC Infratech, Rupa & Company, Take Solutions, VIP Industries, and VA Tech Wabag.

Seven stocks under F&O ban

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban.

RBI guidelines for overseas investment

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise regulatory framework governing overseas investment with a view to promote ease of doing business. The RBI placed on its website two documents: draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments-OVerseas Investment)Rules, 2021, and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 201.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:22 AM IST