Stock market indices open higher: Sensex up, Nifty inches towards 17,400

The benchmark indices opened higher on the bourses on February 17. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 258.53 points or 0.45 percent at 58,255.21, and the Nifty was up 92.10 points or 0.53 percent at 17,414.30. About 1387 shares have advanced, 360 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

Among top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Wipro, IOC, Hero MotoCorp and Grasim Industries. HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, HUL, Britannia Industries and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the losers at the opening bell.

Nifty closed in the negative on February 16 after a volatile session. At close, Nifty was down 0.17 percent or 30.2 points at 17,322. Nifty was the only regional index to end in the negative.

Nifty ran into selling pressure at higher levels on a day when most other Asian indices were doing well. Advance decline ratio remained in the positive suggesting return of trader interest in the broad markets.

High crude oil prices, outcome of state elections and fears of rate hikes in India are raising concerns among FPIs who are choosing to take advantage of rallies to lighten their position. 17,491-17,554 could continue to be a resistance for the Nifty while 17,214 could be the support, added Jasani.

Wall Street off session lows

Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the US Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

All three major U.S. stock indexes spent most the session deep in negative territory, as investors contended with shifting geopolitical tensions and a raft of data suggesting that the U.S. economy is heating up, thereby bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for aggressive rate tightening.

US January retail sales rose 3.8 percent month-over-month, beating estimates of 2 percent and rising above the 2.5 percent decline seen in the previous result.

Japan records biggest trade deficit in 8 months

Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments.

Asian stocks volatile

Asian stocks were volatile Thursday on renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims of removal of troops from Ukraine’s borders.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:24 AM IST