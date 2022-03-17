Stock market indices open higher: Sensex soars over 810 points, Nifty above 17,200

The hike in US Fed rates has had a positive outlook on Asian markets and consequently in the Indian bourses. The stock market indices opened higher on March 17. Sensex zoomed 800 points or 1.4 percent. The NSE Nifty 50 index was above 17,200. India VIX was nearing 22 levels.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 819.79 points or 1.44 percent at 57636.44. The Nifty was up 227.90 points or 1.34 percent at 17,203.20. About 1676 shares have advanced, 331 shares declined, and 66 shares are unchanged.

All the constituents of the Sensex were in the green. HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 3.14 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

''The Fed raising rates by 25 bp was on lines of market expectations. Fed's projections of another six hikes this year is hawkish and, therefore, the smart rally in markets with S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting 2.24 per cent and 3.17 per cent upmoves respectively was a bit unexpected,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar said the market was oversold and the consequent short-covering pushed indices higher. The market drew confidence from the Fed chief Powel's statement that ''the American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy''.

He further noted that short-covering in India, too, will lift markets on Thursday.

''FPIs turning buyers after a long time and softness in crude will support the market. There is upward potential in financials, particularly in high quality private banks in which FPIs were sustained sellers,'' he said.

Nifty recorded the best day in a week on March 16, as global markets bounced up on fears subsiding and new hopes of stimulus in China. A last hour rally resulted in Nifty closing 1.87 percent or 312.3 points higher at 16975.4.

Nifty continued its upmove and closed short of the downgap of 17,027. Advance decline ratio was sharply positive. Lower than normal volumes suggested a low level of selling activity from FPIs. Nifty could now continue its upmove and face resistance from the 17,092-17,220 band on the upside. On downmoves, 16,757-16,888 band could provide support, Jasani added.

Bourses in red

Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo rallied in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

FIIs emerge as net buyers

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers after they bought shares worth Rs 311.99 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Asian stocks soar

Asian stocks jumped Thursday as Chinese technology shares soared again and traders digested the Federal Reserve’s view that the US economy is strong enough to weather the campaign against high inflation now underway. US.-listed Chinese stocks soared on Wednesday following the report, which said regulators from both countries are working toward a cooperation plan on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

US stocks rally

USstocks rallied for a second day in volatile trade Wednesday, with the Dow swinging nearly 700 points from session lows, after the Federal Reserve pulled the trigger on its first interest rate hike since 2018, while indicating more rate increases and balance sheet reduction will follow.

The S&P 500 closed up more than 2 percent while the Nasdaq rallied almost 4 percetn on Wednesday as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and its signal that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation, ending the pandemic-era's easy monetary policy, Reuters said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 518.76 points, or 1.55 percent, to 34,063.1, the S&P 500 gained 95.41 points, or 2.24 percent to 4,357.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 487.93 points, or 3.77 percent to 13,436.55.

US Fed hikes interest rate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and laid out plans for a more aggressive strategy of “ongoing increases” in the months ahead to combat high inflation.

The Fed now sees its policy rate hitting 1.9 percent by the end of this year, jumping to 2.8 percent in 2023 and staying at that level in 2024. Powell said on Wednesday that balance sheet reduction could begin in May. The Fed projected inflation would average 4.3 percent at the end of 2022, up from its prior 2.6percent forecast. The last time the central bank expected inflation to top 3 percent was in 2007.

Yield on Treasury notes up

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 2.5 basis points to 2.185 percent, after the Fed decision. In economic reports, sales at U.S. retailers slowed sharply in February, rising 0.3 percent, and Americans probably bought fewer goods like groceries, consumer electronics and furniture after factoring in high inflation.

Bullion outlook

On Wednesday, Gold and silver plunged again after a fresh round of talks between Russia-Ukraine for de-escalation of war. Global equity markets gained and pressure was seen in safe-haven assets. The dollar index also plunged amid gains in the riskier currencies and riskier assets. However, disappointing US retail sales and core retail sales data supported precious metals at lower levels. The US Fed raises key interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time after Dec 2018. The Federal Reserve Chairman’s comment was hawkish and it will continue to raise interest rates in upcoming policy meetings.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, Gold has support at $1900-1882, while resistance at $1932-1950. Silver has support at $24.78-24.50, while resistance is at $25.40-25.62. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 50,920–50,780, while resistance is at Rs 51,540–51,770. Silver has support at Rs66,910- 66,510 while resistance is at Rs 68100–68,750.

Crude oil declines

Crude oil prices fell in third straight session amid progress on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks and rising US inventories. Ukraine's president said the positions of Ukraine and Russia were sounding more realistic, but time was needed. Russia's foreign minister also said that some deals with Ukraine were close to being agreed. Progress on the Russia-Ukraine for de-escalation of war pushed crude oil prices lower. Yesterday US EIA crude oil inventories in the United States increased by 4.3 million barrels against expectations of decline of 1.8 million barrels this also put oil price in pressure.

Crude oil is having support at $92.20–90.50 and resistance is at $97.20–99. In INR terms Crude oil has support at Rs7,110-7,000; while resistance is at Rs7,550–7,680, added Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd..

USD-INR

USDINR 29March futures contract showed weakness on Wednesday. The pair slipped below its support level of 76.50. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, as per the daily technical chart, it is observed that a pair slipped below its support level and showing weakness on the technical chart. Looking at the technical set-up, a pair reversed its trend and could test next support level of 76.00-75.76 in upcoming sessions. We have suggested selling could be the good strategy in USDINR with a stop loss above 77.0200 on a closing basis for the target of 75.70-75.50.

Stock under F&O ban

Balrampur Chini Mills is under the F&O ban for March 17.

