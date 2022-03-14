Stock market indices open higher: Sensex above 55,800, Nifty inches towards 16,700

The benchmark stock market indices opened higher. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 285.10 points or 0.51 percent at 55,835.40. Nifty was up 68 points or 0.41 percent at 16,698.50. About 1,594 shares have advanced, 513 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged. The Bank Nifty was above 34,800.

Among major gainers on the Nifty were HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints. BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC were the losers at the opening bell.

Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session on March 11 post a range bound trade. At close, Nifty was up 0.26 percent or 43.5 points at 16,638.4.

Asian shares trade mixed

Asian shares were mixed and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.

CPI, WPI numbers this week

The current week will bring triggers from India's CPI, WPI numbers and US PPI, Retail sales numbers and US Fed interest rate decision. India's advance tax collection numbers could also be available later in the week which may reflect the strength of income generation by businesses in India in these volatile times.

US stocks close lower

US stocks closed lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking another week of losses, after President Joe Biden called for a suspension of normal trade relations with Russia as part of sanctions designed to economically isolate Moscow for its unprovoked attack in Ukraine. For the week, the S&P 500 lost 2.9 percent, while the Dow slid 2 percent, and the Nasdaq dropped 3.5 percent,.

Tentative optimism about the war, tied to comments Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly made about “positive” shifts in talks with Ukraine, faded after Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he didn’t see any progress in Russian-Ukrainian talks.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes up

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note was little changed Friday at 2 percent, but it rose 28.2 basis points this week for the largest weekly gain since September 2019.

In USeconomic reports, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed a fall to an initial March reading of 59.7 from February’s level of 62.8. On Friday, Goldman Sachs economists lowered their forecast for 2022 U.S. gross-domestic-product growth to 1.75% from 2%.

IIP edges up

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 1.3 percent in January from 0.7 percent in December. Capital goods and Consumer Durables reported negative YoY growth while Mining, Infra and Consumer non durable goods reported good growth.

EPFO to cut interest rates on PF deposits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization has proposed to cut interest rate on provident fund deposits to its lowest level in over four decades. An interest rate of 8.1% has been recommended for EPFO's subscribers for the year 2021-22, compared with 8.5% in the previous 2020-21, according to a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Govt has time till May 12 to launch LIC IPO

The government has time till May 12 to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC without filing fresh papers with market regulator Sebi, an official said.

The government's sale of about 31.6 crore shares or 5 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which was estimated to fetch around Rs 60,000 crore to the exchequer, was originally planned to be launched in March, but the Russia-Ukraine crisis has derailed the plans as stock markets are highly volatile.

On February 13, the government filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO with Sebi, which granted its approval for the same last week.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:25 AM IST