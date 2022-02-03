Stock market indices open flat: Sensex declines, Nifty above 17,700

The benchmark indices opened flat on February 3. At 09:15 AM, the Sensex was down 77.67 points or 0.13 percent at 59,480.66. The Nifty was down 18.70 points or 0.11 percent at 17,761.30. About 1,221 shares have advanced, 644 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

Among early winners on the Nifty were Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, IOC, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto. NTPC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were losers at the opening bell.

Market analysts were of the view that after three consecutive days of gains, Nifty could consolidate/correct a bit over the next few days even as FPIs firm up their view on Indian markets post the Budget. 17,812-17,879 could be the resistance for the Nifty over the near term while 17,617 is the support.

Nifty rose for the third consecutive session on February 2, helped by the positive reactions to the Union Budget introduced on February 1. At close, Nifty was up 1.16 percent or 203.1 points at 17,780.

Stocks to watch out for

ITC, Titan, Gail, lupin, AB Capital, Adani power, Godrej properties, HCC, Jk Tyre, PI Industries, Torrent Power, Radico Khaitan, Welspun India whose quarterly results will be out today.

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday amid some lingering concerns about global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The rally in global stocks faltered Thursday following disappointing earnings from technology bellwethers. A number of major markets, including those on the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, remain shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

US stocks close higher

US stocks ended Wednesday near session highs, building on recent gains for equities as investors look to a big slate of earnings on deck from the communications and technology sectors. Investors continued on a stock buying streak Wednesday, with the S&P 500 leading major equity benchmarks to a fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited a barrage of quarterly results from some of the biggest companies in technology and tech-related sectors of the market.

Privately-run US firm reduce employment by 301,000 jobs

Privately-run US businesses reduced employment by 301,000 jobs in January –- the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic— as a record omicron wave kept people out of work and delayed hiring plans. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 200,000 gain.

Euro zone inflation

Record high euro zone inflation of 5.1percent in January defied expectations of a drop to 4.4 percent, sending German government bond yields to multi-year highs and the euro surging.

FPI participation declines over 2 sessions

FPI participation has fallen over the past two sessions which is reflected in the lower volumes. Advance decline ratio however is sharply positive suggesting broad participation in the midst of a halt in large FPI selling.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:21 AM IST